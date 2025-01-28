Annie Idibia’s childhood friend Cynthia Amadi weighed in on the recent crisis between the actress and her husband 2baba

In a recent chat with media personality Daddy Freeze, Cynthia Amadi narrated how 2baba and her friend began from their secondary school

In the detailed video, the woman went on to provide possible ways the lovebirds can resolve their conflict, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Cynthia Amadi has claimed to be the childhood friend of Young Famous and African star Annie Iidibia Macaulay.

During a recent chat with media personality Daddy Freeze, Cynthia Amadi narrated the history of Annie’s long-time relationship with music icon 2baba Idibia.

Annie Idibia's childhood friend shares her histroy with 2baba. Credit: @annieidibia

Cynthia claimed that Annie and 2Baba’s relationship dates back to when Annie was around 14 years old, noting that the singer would often visit her and Annie in their hostel at the time.

Cynthia boldly claimed that the couple were soulmates who knew how to resolve their fight without listening to third parties.

According to her 2baba was the first man in Annie’s life. She, however, noted that both lovers have sacrificed a lot for their relationship, regardless of other women who are trying to be “stakeholders” in their marriage.

Cynthia further highlighted that a lot has happened in their marriage which they have both kept under the carpet.

The woman pointed out the couple need to heal from whatever they are going through at the moment, each together or separately.

Watch her speak below:

In a previous report, the popular Nigerian celebrity couple's teenage daughter lamented how they were portrayed on the Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous, and African.

The legendary singer’s 15-year-old daughter was live on social media when she addressed the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show.

She noted that the way they were made out to be was so wrong, and every time she tried to defend her folks, people called her a child.

Annie’s Idibia’s childhood friend’s clip trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Mr lexy wrote:

"I don't know why people are taking sides nobody also understand what 2baba is facing as well, no be only woman dey suffer for marriage."

iamhopezza reacted:

"Cynthia said 2baba is Anny's first BF. And say na 2baba disvirgin Anny when Anny dey 15 during secondary school."

ppneulluxury said:

"Thought u went to Delta state University ABRAKA."

osinabrity wrote:

"@daddyfreeze comot for this matter . If u no get topic abeg gist us about Trump latest action . We d association of men no dey joke with 2baba."

sagamuface reacted:

"Yul edochie about the hand the baton of "the most hated man on social media" to tuface."

fobeyettty:

"All this yeye show they need to stop it , is not even for Africa."

eventgolding wrote:

"Pls interview people who doesn't take sides."

Annie Idibia, 2Baba’s daughter reacts to their fight

2Baba and actress Annie Idibia’s eldest daughter Isabella Idibia weighed in on their recent marital crisis.

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats legend broke the news about his pending divorce from the Young Famous & African star.

After making a new video denying his account had been hacked, 2Baba's eldest daughter Isabella reacted to her parents' split

