In a word of Dr. Cole:

"Loneliness acts as a fertilizer for other diseases."

"The biology of loneliness can accelerate the buildup of plaque in arteries, help cancer cells grow and spread, and promote inflammation in the brain leading to Alzheimer’s disease. Loneliness promotes several different types of wear and tear on the body," Dr. Cole said.

Human beings are social creatures. Our interdependence allows us to survive and grow. However, as we age, many of us spend more time alone than we did when we were younger, making us vulnerable to social isolation and loneliness—as well as linked health problems such as cognitive decline, depression, and heart disease. Fortunately, there are techniques to mitigate these detrimental consequences.

Social withdrawal, changes in sleep and eating patterns, decreased interest in activities, a decline in personal care, as well as emotions of grief or emptiness, are all signs of loneliness in the elderly.

There are numerous ways you can contribute to the well-being of lonely or socially isolated seniors in your neighborhood. To aid an elderly person who is lonely or isolated, you must first recognize their sentiments or feelings. After that, you should perform the following:

To encourage social interaction {encourage social activities/join group or club, encourage a visit from family and friends}.

Providing emotional support.

Encourage hobbies and interest.

Provide companion and support.

Also, volunteering for an organization that helps older persons is an excellent approach to assisting a lonely or socially isolated older adult. However, a simple nice talk or phone call can also make a huge difference.

Giving your time to support someone can be equally beneficial to both you and them, according to evidence. It's likely to increase your confidence and sense of purpose. Assisting others draws your attention away from your difficulties for a while.

When was the last time you checked on or visited your grandparents? Remember that you age every day.

Edore Paul Oyakhilome is a passionate geriatric care expert with Epoch Geriatrics Eduhealth Foundation, an organisation committed to improving the health and quality of life of older adults in Nigeria, Africa, and globally. Through innovation, education, and research, he champions patient-centered care and works to bridge educational inequality among the wards of indigent geriatrics.

