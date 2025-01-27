Nigerian music icon 2baba and actress Annie Idibia’s eldest daughter Isabella Idibia waded into their recent marital crisis

Nigerian power couple Innocent Idibia aka 2baba and Annie Iidbia’s eldest daughter Isabella Idibia has reacted to their recent marital crisis.

Legit.ng earlier reported that on Sunday evening January 26, the Nigerian music icon, startled fans by revealing that he and his wife, Annie, are separated and awaiting divorce.

Annie Idibia and 2baba’s daughter on their marriage separation announcement. Credit: @isabelididbiaaa, @annieidibia

The Afrobeats artist revealed the news in a post on his verified Instagram account.

In the post, the African Queen singer disclosed that they had been apart for a while.

He pledged to write a statement shortly to share his side of the story with his fans and address the press, noting that while his personal life is private, he felt compelled to provide clarity out of love for his supporters.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, minutes later, the singer's Instagram profile stated that his account had been hacked and that efforts were being made to recover it.

He wrote on his page, “My Instagram has been hacked; efforts are being carried out to take back control. #One Love.”

In a subsequent Instagram video, 2Baba stressed that his divorce announcement was legal and that his account was not hacked.

He said: "Hey, my people, nobody hacked my account; I said what I said. I come in peace."

Annie and 2baba’s daughter reacts

Seeing her father’s video on the crisis, Isabella took to Instagram to like his post.

The teenager’s new Instagram handle @isabelidibiaaa was spotted as one of those who reacted to the clip insisting on the separation.

See screenshot below:

Annie Idibia and 2baba’s daughter liked their martial separation post. Credit: @offcial2baba

