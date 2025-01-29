The ongoing issue of Annie Idibia and music legend 2baba's marital crisis has caught the attention of many internet users

Legit.ng recalls reported how Toke Makinwa slammed the music star for publicly declaring his separation from his wife of 13 years

Speaking on the matter, a random X user shared his thoughts about Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa being Annie's friends

Nigerians were quick to share their opinions about the ongoing marital drama between Annie Idibia, a veteran Nigerian actress and 2baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia.

The two have been married since 2013, and although there have been rumours of infidelity and with several baby mamas they stood strong and supported each other over the years.

In a new development, Annie got ridiculed online following her appearance and composure in the third season of the Young, Famous and African Netflix show. Shortly after this, 2baba announced their separation and imminent divorce with a social media clip, sending many into a state of confusion.

Toke Makinwa, who could not control emotions went online to blast 2baba. It was also revealed that Toke and Tiwa Savage are the only ones taking care of Annie at a rehabilitation centre.

Speaking on the issue, an X user shared that having Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage as advisers on marriage will do more harm than good.

The user, identified as Omotayo Williams wrote:

"On Annie Macaulay Idibia - If you have people like Toke Makinwa and Tiwa Savage as your chief advisers on marriage, there is no way your marriage will survive. I hope 2Face is mentally okay during this difficult period. Men also have mental health challenges and need to start speaking up. There is a reason husbands always die first. This story has to change."

See the post below:

Mans' tweets about Toke and Tiwa trends

Read some reactions below:

@Oluwatoyinzoe said:

"Who were the friends of 2baba when he was messing up and down, yet Annie stood by him, we can't be painting 2face as Angel now and Annie as the devil if we don't k ow the ful story. There is nothing wrong with both of them divorcing, but 2baba should at least not have done it the way he did."

@boye4christ2006:

"That marriage can’t survive because you’re keeping the wrong association."

@Miss_Lorlai:

"So it’s the advise that broke up the marriage not the continuous cheating and scandals he had been involved in? Even last year there was news of Him being with his baby mama Pero."

@Igwev82:

"Because people like Toke and Tiwa are divorcees doesn’t make them less of human not to care about their friends. No one ever said Annie never had her flaws, the mannerisms in which it was announced doesn’t sit well. Pls apply knowledge and not unnecessary sentiments."

@Itzpelumi:

"Na Larry Gaga and Ali baba dey give 2 Baba advice 😂😂."

@udeochusp:

"My own is just to laugh at the commentaries around the matter since it broke out. Lol.Many bitter women with ring light 🙄😦😛😀."

@AndinoAsuquo:

"It is well. I hope Annie would find herself again."

@justomodiagbe:

"After singing rainbow for Annie. I didn’t expect 2face to tow this path. Well, I don’t have the full story. So I won’t take side."

@TaiAbati2021:

"Lowkey, both of them are happy. I mean Toke and Tiwa."

Lady unhappy about 2baba quitting his marriage

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady was unhappy with 2baba's decision to get a divorce from his wife, Annie Macaulay.

The lady claimed that Annie endured a lot at the hands of 2baba but he still disrespectfully left her.

She said even though Annie always forgave 2baba, she was still dumped at the end of the day.

