Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, has spoken up after his client was finally released from jail

After spending over two months in prison over the petition Burna Boy filed against Speedy, his lawyer shared what is next

Stan Alieke’s stance on whether Speed Darlington should apologise or not to Burna Boy was met with mixed reactions

Nigerian rapper Darlington Akpacho aka Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, has spoken up after his client’s release from jail.

Speed Darlington was in jail for over two months after Grammy-winning musician Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, filed a petition against him, claiming he was defamed.

After Speedy’s release, his lawyer, Stan Alieke, spoke during an interview with BBC Pidgin.

The legal practitioner shut down any possibility of his client apologising to Burna Boy. According to Alieke, he would not even support Speedy's doing such a thing.

The lawyer said that the matter was already in court and if Speed Darlington apologises, he has admitted his guilt.

Alieke went on to condemn how his client was arrested and detailed. According to him, the police should not have been involved. In his words:

“Akpi no go ever beg Burna Boy, we sef, we no go support am because of the things wey he don suffer. He no go even gree if we advise am, I no go even wan advice am. Matter don go court, beg or no beg, it’s now in the jurisdiction of court to determine if wetin him talk, he really defame am or he no defame am. We are begging am mean say he don plead guilty be dat. The petition wey Burna Boy write be say the kain thing wey he don talk against am make am lose international reputation and lose some endorsements. Okay why not go to court and tell court to institute a civil action , the court will equate the damages to financial compensation. But because of the person wey dey involved, they come gather police, police come dey involved. We dey tell police say their hand no suppose dey inside right from time, in fact police suppose grant am administrative bail from when dem arrest am.”

Reactions as Speed Darlington’s lawyer says no apology for Burna

Speed Darlington’s lawyer’s reaction to calls for his client to apologise to Burna Boy raised mixed feelings online. Read what some netizens said about it:

Morrisdijon said:

“Mumu man 🙌”

Ime_umoyo wrote:

“Dat serves him right.”

Osas_man1 commented:

“Una wey be social media lawyer play too much 😂.”

Pretty__rita said:

“Na this oloriburuku social media lawyer dey mislead akpi abi 🙄 hmmm... this time around burn won't show him single mercy.”

Henryoszil said:

“Una dey people way Dey put am for problems.”

Otfvon77 said:

“Make God punish you and am there.”

Wawaboss2' said:

“Akpi must sue for his fundamental rights.”

Iamchams231 said:

“Is this particular lawyer that's misleading Akpi. Speed will still go back to jail.”

Anita_baby26 commented:

“You just waste money go law school coz nothing Dey ya head…..continue pushing him till he go jail una eyes go clear.”

Officialwolecole commented:

“All of una wey de talk say the only person wey stand to bail Akpi out na him be the cause of his problem. Una no go ever see helper for this life o. Only lawyer who stood to defend him and bail him out na him still be the problem of Akpi. Many of una de thing with una nyansh.”

Ella_elle111 said:

“This lawyer is the cos of akpi problem. After watching he's lucky udu interview I pity he's clients.”

Itz_donsilver commented:

“Na this lawyer go send akpi to jail last last. Because na him Dey back am up.”

Speed Darlington returns online after gaining freedom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington has returned to social media for the first time since he regained freedom.

Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington was apprehended again in Owerri, Imo state, during a performance shortly after his first release. He was there for about two months until he was released on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

For the first time since his release, the singer shared a new post on his Instagram page with a coded voiceover. Using images of bulls, Akpi, as he is fondly called, stated that when two bulls are fighting, one goes back not out of fear but to recharge and bounce back with more strength.

