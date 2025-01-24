Speed Darlington has made a new audio to appreciate his lawyer and his team after he was released from prison

He spoke about the call his lawyer got while he was in prison and what his enemy discussed with him

The singer also shared what Deji Adeyanju did for him while he was away and gave him a new name

Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye better known as Speed Darlington has penned an appreciation note to his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju for all he did while he was away in prison.

Legit.ng had reported that Darlington had regained his freedom and he was welcomed amid pomp and pageantry.

Speed Darlington appreciates his team, after release. Photo credit@speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

In a new post on social media, he shared a picture he took with Adeyanju and accompanied it with a note and audio recording.

According to him, while he was locked up, his enemy called his lawyer to beg him. He further disclosed that the enemy wanted the online dragging by his lawyer to stop.

Darlington added that his lawyer understood what his enemy was doing because the person was the one who used the police to forcefully hold him against court order.

Speed Darlington praises lawyer

In the recording, the singer said that Adeyanju was there for him, he brought money for him in prison without him even asking for it.

Akpi as he was fondly called further said that the person who does not have money in prison was dead.

He bragged of being a big boy as he had feeding money. He thanked Deji because he understood the corruption in the system, which was why he brought money for him in prison.

Darlington also stated that Adeyanju was an asset to his team.

Recall that Adeyanju was proactive online while Darlington was in prison. He blasted the police and the Burna Boy for keeping the singer in detention,

See the video here:

Reactions trail Speed Darlington's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@mindololo_min:

"You won’t be quiet now right ? Continue."

@fxhaircareabuja:

"The very enemy you created for yourself?"

@temi_stitches_cuts:

"If you like, don't learn your lesson and mind the things you say. The system is corrupt, yes. But don't go looking for trouble and begin to act as the victim."

@cf.kartel:

"The enemy no get name?"

@chichiebulueme:

"Keeping up with Akpi and his legal team episode 40."

@bell0_brenda:

"I love how akpi is appreciating everyone that fought for him!! The akpi I know on a normal would never do this."

@its.mirhel1:

"Chaiiii I’m just feeling how he feels from he’s voice."

@able_vibescontrol:

"Oga enter house n thanks Burna boy for making you trend & relevant again."

@davida1164:

"Prison don make Akpi dey appreciative."

@jeniwams:

"I know say na this Deji dey engineer akpi if not why akpi no appreciate the main lawyer?"

Burna Boy shares cryptic post after Darlington went missing

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had reacted with a cryptic post on X after the news went viral that Speed Darlington was missing for many days.

Darlington was reportedly declared missing by a friend, who called on the singer's fans to help find him.

In his cryptic tweet, Burna Boy asked who was missing, and fans reacted to the tweet by mentioning the singer's case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng