Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has recounted how he was arrested the second time

Recall that the Baby Oil crooner was previously arrested over the defamatory claims he made against Burna Boy’s relationship with Diddy

In a recent post he made, he shared the shocking moment police ruffled him up after a show in Owerri

Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye aka Speed Darlington opened up to his fans and followers on the shocking experience he faced during his rearrest.

Recall that the singer was arrested for the second after his colleague Burna Boy for defamatory claims he made against him and his relationship with American rap Diddy.

The Cash and Carry singer in a series of videos alleged that Burna Boy paid a price for his Grammy Awards in 2021, following the numerous legal cases the embattled rap is facing in the US.

Shortly after he was released from the first arrest, the controversial act went on to drop a create a new song Baby Oil accompanied with a music video.

It was reported that the second arrest took place in Owerri, Imo state. Speed Darlington was said to have been performing at an event before the uniformed men picked him up.

Recounting how it happened, Akpi as he is fondly called by fans claimed that 2 groups of police squad hijacked him while he was leaving the premises.

The rapper mentioned that he had thought his host sent the police officers to see him off to his hotel room.

It wasn’t until 12 seconds into the stampede that he realised he had been arrested. He went on to bemoan the 2 months he has been away.

Sharing a clip from his last show prior to the arrest, he wrote:

“After I measured this booty right there in Owerri, 30 minutes later I came outside to go back to hotel because my obligation to the host has been fulfilled that’s when two squads of police rushed me and ruffle me up. The whole time I thought my host is trying to make me special by giving me esccort to my hotel from the venue since he was unable to provide it from hotel to the venue.. it took like 12 seconds or more before I realised that I’m on under arrest just like that I was gone for two months.”

Speed Darlington spurs reactions online

phyn wrote:

"Why would you say "she carry bad luck"...bro, your sins caught up with you."

itarinse said:

"Your own na to spoil people image you won’t focus on your career werey de call person daughter bad luck, na she make you open mouth talk nonsense online?"

theycallmebigfabio reacted:

"Na the dj carry bad luck why he go dey play siren abi he dey give you signal 😂 cause wetin do oblee."

obiaguriwo said:

Nwanne delete this post , ppl go begin hate on you cos u are very wrong now !!! The young girl where actually part of the angels that delayed the arrest, and gave u time or ppl around u to be observant at all time . No dey carry just men dey Waka ,nwanne . As of the girl u just call bad luck u owe her an apology,. Even that yansh wey u touch u suppose drop something or spray here money , women na shrine oo make ur mind dey."

princenollywood wrote:

"Ppl wey don dey plan ur arrest over 3 days before u were actually pick up easily , u call ur self street , haha 😂( juventus ) stop talking carelessness and get ur self manager , relate with them before u post or talk online."

Speed Darlington apologises to Burna Boy and mum

Legit.ng had earlier reported that days after the singer’s release was secured, his lawyer, Stan Alieke of Law Capitol, shared a statement where he explained the steps his client had taken since the issue with Burna Boy.

According to Akpi’s lawyer, the rapper is known by many as a joy giver, and his controversial videos were just for laughs without any intention of defaming anyone.

In the statement, he also explained Akpi’s love for his mother and how he never meant to disrespect Burna Boy’s mother because his words were misrepresented and a slip of the tongue.

