Speed Darlington recently released a video in which he claimed he survived a gunshot attack in the Victoria Island area of Lagos

The controversial singer who recently regained his freedom also shared proof of a gunshot attack in the video

Speed Darlington also threw subtle shades, with netizens claiming he was referring to music star Burna Boy

Controversial rapper and singer Darlington Okoye aka Speed Darlington or Akpi or Speed in the early hours of Monday, January 27, said he survived an alleged gunshot attack.

Speed Darlington, who was seen wearing a mask with the face of US rapper Diddy Sean Combs, shared a video of the aftermath of the gun attack on him while leaving a club in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The singer shared a video of his damaged car, adding that he and his driver heard gunshots, only to check to see that the shots were fired at the car.

Speed Darlington who is involved in a social media fight with Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy, threw subtle shades, stating that he hasn't said anything yet and people were already sending assassins his way.

"There must be truth in what I am saying'' he said in the video.

In a caption of the video which he shared on his Instagram page, Speed Darlington wrote:

"I have not said anything he is already sending k!llers."

Watch the video Speed Darlington shared about his alleged gunshot attack

Recall that Speed Darlington recently regained his freedom after spending two months behind bars.

Following his release, the singer shared a clip with a coded voiceover.

Using images of two bulls as cover, Speed Darlington stated that when two bulls fight, one goes back not out of fear but to recharge and return with more strength.

Reactions to Speed Darlington's alleged attack

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

sparklingbeing said:

"I like how he controlled his emotions here and still expressed himself. Never show your weakness to your enemies."

kellytrigger1 wrote:

"I no come understand again, even if it happened,Akpi are u angry that Diddy didn’t come for u instead?? Bcos i really no understand dis obsession again.."

may_bliss95 commented:

"Lawyer una nor go warn am now."

queencyblackyy said:

"You don know what your doing to yourself my brother but as I dey see am so you will still go back to were your coming from."

antari_media reacted:

"Make nothing sha do akpi make Una help me tell burn."

bohrlanle wrote

"Burnaboy is busy in France. Akpi needs to get a life. You still have court case for March and you are still insinuating rubbish."

mrlukeson said:

"Exactly why you don’t need to fight people publicly. Let’s assume something happened to Akpi through gunshot this night, who do y’all think would be the prime suspect??"

Lawyer weighs in on Speed Darlington saga

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that a Nigerian lawyer weighed in on Speed Darlington's arrest.

Recall Speed Darlington was arrested and later charged with defamation.

Speaking on the matter, a lawyer shared his thoughts in a lengthy tweet, shedding light on the intricacies of the situation.

