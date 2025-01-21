Fans of Nigerian singer Speed Darlington are rejoicing as has finally been set free after two months in detention

Speed Darlington was initially arrested in October 2024 over allegations of defamation and cyberstalking Burna Boy

However, several weeks flew by and he remained in custody as all efforts by his lawyers to get him out proved futile

Popular Nigerian singer Darlington Achakpo, also known as Speed Darlington, has reportedly been set free after spending two months in prison.

This pleasing news was made public by his legal counsel, Stan Alieke, who has stood by the singer through and through.

Speed Darlington has been freed.

Source: Instagram

Recall that a legal counsel, Pelumi Olajegbesi, spoke about the need for accountability and accepting that actions have consequences. He recalled how Speed Darlington's lawyer reached out to him to help locate his arrest station, and he eventually got a sit-down with the detainee to impart some wisdom to him.

His lawyer, Stan wrote:

"Delighted to announce that our client, Mr Darlington Achakpo Aka Speed Darlington (Akpi) has regained his freedom after two months of illegal incarceration. For the record, as his team of lawyers, we will be exploring every angle of the law to ensure that he gets justice for his fundamental human right which was deprived of him by the Nigerian Police Force and for the unfair/ unjust treatment he was subjected to."

"Mr Achakpo extends his gratitude to everyone who threw in their support and Special thanks to my colleagues, Mr Marshal Abubakar Esq, Barr Deji Adeyanju, Barr Hamza Nuh, Barr David.~ Freedom cometh by struggle."

See his post below:

How fans react to Akpi's freedom

Read some reactions below:

@nwankwo_theophilus_t:

"Internet go begin sweet again."

@kidagenius:

"Akpi just fine 😂😂."

@nwankwo_theophilus_t:

"Internet go begin sweet again 😂."

@harryhillz_0:

"Make akpi maintain this new look with the beard. True true, Hausa men, Igala men, all of them Dey wash him clothes for cell 😂😂😂😂."

@harryhillz_00:

"Make akpi maintain this new look with the beard."

@royalmatchconnect247:

"He has learned in a hard way 😂😂😂😂😂."

@mkazepage:

"Internet go sweet again 😂😂😂,"

@spandez_bobo:

"Waited for this special day...... Internet go begin sweet again 😂😂."

@pitakwa1:

"Make the Internet sweet again. Welcome back Presido."

@ahamba_bestman:

"My Presido don see shege 😢."

@kevwe5_9photography:

"Dem don free Akpi if you like talk rubbish again na underground prison ODG go lock you up next time."

@fdsunnex:

"Speedo isn’t happy 😢!!! I want to beg, that he quickly setup a GoFundMe, Nigerians would support because this f!ght requires so much expenses."

@c.9ine_ifeanacho:

"President Akpi is back now drop another jam and blast the people who made you go through this reckless act."

Speed Darlington's lawyer issues warning

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, took to social media to warn netizens.

The legal practitioner revealed that people who get arrested during this period will most likely be in jail till the new year.

Alieke’s post raised concerns about the lawyer’s client, Speed Darlington, who recently got re-arrested.

