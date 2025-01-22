Speed Darlington's release after spending two months in detention has continued to trend across social media platforms

However, a netizen pointed out how Speed Darlington was able to regain his freedom thanks to the joint efforts of legal practitioners

The netizen also pointed out what stood out about Speed Darlington's lawyer as he sent a message to Nigerians

Nigerian singer, rapper and content creator Darlington Achakpo, better known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, has continued to trend online after regaining his freedom.

Legit.ng recalls reporting the exciting update was made public by Speed Darlington's legal counsel, Stan Alieke, on Tuesday, January 21.

Man charges Nigerians on the need to end tribalism. Credit: stanalieke

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington was re-arrested in 2024 over his controversial allegations against Burna Boy, and ended up spending two months behind bars.

Man shares observation about Speed Darlington's lawyers

A social media user identified as kenepisode1, while reacting to the news of Speed Darlington's release from detention on Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut's page, shared what he observed about the lawyers who helped secure the singer's release.

The man noted that the lawyers who teamed up to help Speed Darlington regain his freedom were from different tribes across Nigeria, and he charged Nigerians on the need to end tribalism.

"See the names of the lawyers who fought for Speedy’s freedom? Different tribes, shows we can achieve everything we want if we put this disgusting tribalism aside!! Thank you guys."

Recall that Speed Darlington's lawyer Stan Alieke, while announcing the singer's release, also penned a special appreciation to his colleagues, namely, Mr Marshal Abubakar Esq, Barr Deji Adeyanju, Barr Hamza Nuh, Barr David.

Seen screenshot of man's observation about Speed Darlington's lawyers below:

Screenshot of man's reaction on Speed Darlington's lawyers.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, as of the time this report was published, Speed Darlington is yet to break his silence on social media. Music star Burna Boy is also yet to react to the release singer's release from detention.

Speed Darlington's lawyer, after his release, also revealed the singer's team would be exploring every angle of the law to ensure that he gets justice for his fundamental human right, which was deprived of him by the Nigerian Police Force, and for the unfair and unjust treatment, he was subjected to.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Speed Darlington, while behind bars, filed a N300 million fundamental rights enforcement lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

This was after he was kept in detention despite a court order on December 23, 2024, for him to either be charged to court or be released.

Speed Darlington's lawyer issues warning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Speed Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, in a social media post, issued warnings to netizens.

The legal practitioner revealed that people who get arrested during the festive period would most likely be in jail untill the new year.

Alieke’s post raised concerns about his client, Speed Darlington, who was re-arrested.

Reacting, a netizen said,

“So we will see Akpi in 2025 Sorry nnaaa when you come out you will have sense by force."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng