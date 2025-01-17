Portable's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, spurred reactions as she shared an update on her relationship

The Nollywood actress, in a recent social media post, reintroduced herself to reveal her educational background and more

Ashabi's post trended amid the musician's side chick Queen Dami's crisis as netizens weighed in

One of Nigerian singer Portable (Habeeb Okikiola Badmus) 's baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has updated fans and netizens about her relationship status.

Ashabi, who recently celebrated her birthday and appreciated the musician for making it special, made a list of some facts about her life.

In the brief bio, the actress claimed that she was engaged to the man of her choice whom she loves so much.

She went on to share that she is a proud mother of two children, expressing her gratitude for the immense blessings she has received from God.

Ashabi also discussed her educational background, mentioning that she graduated with a BA in Yoruba from Olabisi Onabanjo University. In addition to her academic achievements, she is a filmmaker and an entertainer.

The actress' post buzzed amid her baby father Portable's side boo Queen Dami's online crisis.

She wrote:

"My name is Omobolarinde akinyanju (ashabi simple ). I’m a film maker ( story writer, producer, aspiring director & entertainer). I’m a graduate of olabisi onabanjo university (B.A Yoruba )/. I’m a brand ambassador & influencer

"I’m a business lady ( @simple_wardrobe1 ). I’m engaged with a man of my choice & I love him so much. I’m a mother of 2 beautiful kids (a boy & a girl). I’m a GOD girl and I’m blessed in so many ways & grateful. I’m a lane minder , so lovers as much I’m maintaining my lane do not bring what doesn’t concern me to me (edakun )."

See her post below:

Portable's Ashabi Simple trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rossa_radiance_a:

"Always trying to act like the gentle one chaiii iya o da oo😂😂😂😂she wan collect the peaceful one title 😂😂😂chesting every insult just to be favorite."

vickky_men__closet:

"Only u bring attention of insult to urself .. where potable tey engaged you 😂💔.. baby mama wit no choice."

davidson__ltd:

"Omo people like Ashabi ehnnn slow poison and eye service tufiakwa."

melanin__rayglams:

"Graduate keh 😂B.A in Yoruba no wonder English hard you 😂😂😂😂queen Dami is back you don Dey play pity card baby mama isonu 😂😂😂😂engage with a man who bath with Fanta epele ma we watch we don’t judge."

yetunde8501:

"Ashabi na you I wan talk to now , shey jeje for now , make una oku orun no drag you oooo.. Pele oko mi , Ile oko Ile eko ni."

timeless_edit_20:

"I am happy now that you are feeling the same pain queen bewaji felt."

Queen Dami faints amid Portable's drama

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable’s girlfriend, Queen Dami, reportedly fainted.

The ex-Oyo queen’s friend made some messy claims about Queen Dami, and Portable questioned her about it.

This seemed to have taken a toll on her health.

