The side chick of Nigerian singer Portable (Habeeb Okikiola Badmus), Queen Dami, has been involved in some controversy following her reconciliation with the street act.

In December 2024, the couple's relationship made headlines after their messy fight became a trending topic on social media.

Late Alaafin’s daughter heaps allegations on Queen Dami. Credit: @offcialqueendami, @empiregirl_bymeable

During their fight, Queen Dami moved out of the apartment Portable got for her, and the singer blamed the former Oyo queen for all his misfortunes.

A few weeks later, it appeared all was well between the lovebirds despite Portable's relationships with numerous other women.

Late Alaafin's daughter surfaces online

Amid the buzz of Portable's reconciliation with Queen Dami, late Alaafin's daughter Adeyemi Adebisi, came online to accuse her father's former wife of not birthing the child she claimed to have in their palace.

The raging woman alleged on her Instagram page that Dami bought her child from Port Harcourt to deceive the late king.

Adeyemi further bragged about having all the blood tests to prove her allegations. She also attacked those supporting the influencer, stating that they were leading the former queen into trouble.

See her posts below:

More of her posts here:

Portable questions Queen Dami

In a previous report, Portable reacted to the messy claims made about Queen Dami by her friend.

Queen Dami’s friend accused the ex-Oyo queen of sleeping around with other men among other things. The messy claims soon caught Portable’s attention and he made sure to question Queen Dami about it.

The Zazu crooner took to Instagram to expose the private chat he had with Queen Dami about her faithfulness to him. In the chat, Portable asked the ex-Oyo queen if she slept with other men during their breakup.

The chat also showed where the singer said if Queen Dami had slept with another man during their breakup, then they could not reunite which was a pity because she had a lot of blessings in her body.

Alaafin's daughter's claims spark debate online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

motolarie:

"Whats her business ,the children her Father didnt deny whats her number and has she done her own DNA."

barbie_lizy:

"Which kind Wahala be this 😂 I want to sleep 🛌 goin from one page to another 😂when am not transportation."

official.aminat01:

"Bukky tell ur baby to return the baby back to Port Harcourt."

vitameen_b:

"Na pos Princess use do this video? Anyways I’m here for the whole drama 😂 I no Dey support anybody 😂 drag 𝕯𝖆𝖒𝖎 by her skull cap wig 😂 let’s have it, I’m sat."

adunsexy_1:

"Na Ur papa b*y those kids for dem and no bi only dammy dem run am for den, the only thing be say omo ilele ni dammy."

reirt:

"War left and right."

Portable shades feminists

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Portable took a swipe at feminists after he made moves to reconcile with Queen Dami.

According to him, they wanted to take all his cars, as they had all knocked. He also disclosed that they wanted to take all his wives, but he had collected them all from them.

Stating further, Portable called them homebreakers and added that they could not break his home.

