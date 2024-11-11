Video As Ooni of Ife Reunites With Prophetess Naomi, Their Son at a Party: “She Is Coming Back”
- A video showing the moment Ooni of Ife and his ex-wife, Prophetess Naomi, reunited in Akure is trending online
- In the viral video, the Ooni was spotted with the prophetess and their son as they had some family moments together
- The video has stirred reactions from netizens as many shared their take on the reunion
Popular Yoruba monarch Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is making headlines following the rare moment he reunited with his ex-wife, Prophetess Naomi, at a party in Akure, Ondo state.
The Ooni, who graced the event alongside his entourage, was seen having a father-son moment with his child Tadenikaro, whom he had with Naomi.
A video also showed the moment the prophetess approached the monarch as they conversed in low tones.
The reunion has, however, stirred up reactions because Prophet Naomi divorced the monarch in 2021, in a move that caused a buzz on and off social media.
Watch video of Ooni of Ife with Prophetess Naomi and their son below:
People react as Ooni reunites with Naomi
Read the comments below:
richvickant:
"Queen Naomi is the perfect match of our Ooni. They are so compatible. May God destroy all the evil forces against their marriage."
oyinkansolahjust:
"The smile on the king face is always different with queen Naomi."
bukola_fabricsandjewelries:
"Hmmmmmm. Speechless❤️. God knows best."
mimishonoiki:
"Am happy to see this."
folakemiawanu_ether:
"I sense some.move later."
faizehi:
"Those other oloris shivering because na their only worry be these 2love birds in one space."
mhiz_mharia:
"She is coming back."
neptunesexiest:
"It's the guy on glasses behind for me."
royal_linkss:
"The coming back of Queen Silekunola...Eni bi okan Kabiyesi Oba Ojaja."
wealthyoluwalonimi:
"There's nothing ANYONE WILL TELL ME.. SOMETHING WILL HAPPEN TONIGHT..."
Ooni names new prince
In other news, the Ooni of Ife and one of his queens, Olori Ashley Folashade, named their newborn prince.
On Ooni’s official Instagram page, a video from the child’s extravagant naming ceremony was posted, with the prince's name being announced in the audio.
Some of the names listed are Adebiyi, Foladade and Adewale, among others.
