In a video by @timz_d.creator, the student shared how people react to her stature in an interview.

The 19-year-old confirmed her name as Olatunji Jumoke from the Department of Linguistics and Languages.

Jumoke told the interviewer that people always asked if she was their younger sister whenever she was with her peers.

“I don’t feel depressed when they body-shame me… Whenever I’m body-shamed, I’m not embarrassed at all. I’ll just be happy because I’m still alive.”

The 100-level student also shared how she thought she wouldn’t get admitted.

“Before I got admission, I thought they wouldn’t give me admission, but I was happy at last that they did, because I tried getting admission before last year, but I wasn’t given admission.”

@official_leumas6:

"Omo. She's from my department sha. I love the way she's outspoken."

@DYNAMIC:

"She speaks so well, knowledge should not be criticized base on the physical aspects (size) the ability to deliver is all that matters."

Hawah:

"Omo I’m so impressed. I like her she’s actually proud of her self."

@markelemma4:

"I was worried at first, when the camera was going down I thought he want to do his shoe and continue the video."

@Busayo:

"Omoh I saw her today. I just Dey look say who bring pikin come school, but she’s out spoken."

@Dara:

Walai I saw her yesterday she was fetching water I just Dey hear say some people Dey call her aunty I was surprised

@kellyjane335:

"Wow/ I just love you olajumoke. No Dey underrate oo. Come to linguistics and department 100L……she’s outspoken like Ehn. proud to be your course mate."

@___omitara:

"I saw her today at faculty of arts. She was standing on my way I had to wait for her to go."

In a related story, a small-sized graduating student rejected her boyfriend's proposal during her sign-out day at school.

Small-looking boy in higher institution causes stir

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man in a higher institution has shared a video on the TikTok app showing the 'smallest' boy in his school.

While sharing the video, the man recounted how he thought the young boy came to class with his siblings.

A video showed the boy, who is of small stature, walking to school in a lab coat and jeans.

