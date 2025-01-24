Former Big Brother Naija housemate Queen has taken to social media to share an adorable post with her husband

The businesswoman was spotted in the gym doing some workouts with the help of her husband, David Oyekanmi

In her caption, she explained how her husband has been trying to help her shed her post-partum weight and all that he said to her

Nigerian social media personality and businesswoman Queen Mercy Atang has shared an online post that has got many online users talking.

The mother-of-one, who got married to the love of his life, David Oyekanmi, in 2024, posted a workout video. In the clip, her hubby was potted to help her with her session while simultaneously offering her some moral support.

In her post, she revealed how her man is helping her shed post-partum weight and get in shape. She also shared their conversation.

Queen captioned her IG post:

"When my husband casually looks at my old pictures, he’ll send them to me and say,Babe, can we get back to this body?” My response: You know I’m a mom now, right? It’s not possible!😒 Him: It’s possible. Just some workouts here and there, and proper dieting. Me (in my head 🤔): Dieting? When bread and I are in a committed relationship? 😂."

"My reply to him: Babe, it’s hard o. I don’t have the strength. Him: “That’s such a 30+ excuse. I’ll register you at the gym. We can work out together at home, too. Don’t worry, I got you.” Me: Okay, sir. As long as your ‘dieting’ plan doesn’t touch my bread, I’m in😂.Thank you for being so amazing, David. I love you🤍Workout Coach: Hubby🩷."

Nigerians react to Queen's clips

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@gifty_signaturee said:

"My Queen abeg we fit order this your husband from Temu?"

@sagadeolu said:

"God!!! When???😂😭."

@rosita_uncommon said:

"I am in a very strong relationship with Bread, full plate of Rice and fufu😢😢."

@_sade.o:

"That bread is very important o, nobody should stress us bread lovers abeg😂."

@wuraolagold096 said:

"Best way to loose weight, once it 4pm no eat again for day, though you can take fruits."

@cassiesexualtherapy:

"This caption is so beautiful! Congratulations once again to both of You ❤️❤️❤."

@moffatndiana said:

"Haaaa bread and I are in a covenant, I thought I was the chair lady since mine is hereditary from three generations now and we are still counting..... Cheers to lovers of bread 🍞🍞🍞🍞❤️❤️❤️."

@luchyz_fashion said:

"So you guys are still planning to choke us this 2025? After what we endured last year."

BBNaija Queen shares IG handles

In a previous report by Legit.ng, BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang shared her marriage spotlight with her husband’s handsome brothers to the joy of fans.

On her Instagram page, Queen shared more details about her brothers-in-law, including their professions and social media handles.

Many ladies expressed their joy about the information, and a number of them showed interest.

