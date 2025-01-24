After 30 years of being together, a Nigerian man finally went to his in-laws and paid his wife's bride price

The man's daughter shared pictures and a video from the heartwarming occasion as she celebrated her parents

She noted that her parents have five children and funnily added that her mum had a little bride for the marital rites

A Nigerian lady, @oolamidun, has celebrated her father for finally paying her mum's bride price after 30 years of being together and having five children.

The lady shared a clip showing the items her dad presented to his in-laws as bride price and her mum, who looked lovely in her traditional outfit for the occasion.

They have been together for 30 years. Photo Credit: @oolamidun

@oolamidun, who played the role of best lady for her mum, said she also had a little bride.

"It wasn’t funny 😄 I was even the best lady," she wrote.

Her mum wore a thin smile as her excited daughter interviewed her ahead of the traditional marriage rites.

The lady further released pictures and a video from the occasion, showing when her mum and dad exchanged rings and other parts of the occasion.

People celebrate couple

AdeolaOla said:

"Kudos to daddy for doing the right thing.....delay is not denial. congratulations to mumsie. she's beautiful."

olatose couture said:

"See good stature, still looking very young like a new bride."

askemeal said:

"Well it’s really good thing it’s better than wasting money on wedding that mostly last few min this is 30 good year."

Temmy💕 said:

"Pls y’all should advise me my dad said he wants to pay my mum bride price but they’re divorce is it still possible pls ? Cos I really want him to pay cos if we the children."

Mamatee Household Essentials said:

"She's beauuuuuuuuutiful, after 30 years and she's still so beautiful like this. Which of you is Tayo cos that's my name, Adetayo. Congratulations Momma."

OV'S BEAUTY said:

"Na half bag of rice he letter bring 😩 congratulations to them."

Bolaojo said:

"😂🤣Na oooo, my dad also pay my mum bride prize oo 😂after 6 children, I was the best lady my younger brother was the best man in Chr 🤣it was ooo funny but we love it."

Adunni Ade ♥️🦋❤️ said:

"This will be my mum and dad on February 15 😂 after 30 years with 6 children."

ABC CONCEPTS said:

"The man try.. kudos to him for doing the right thing is not about too late he did it the time he feel he's capable of doing may God continue to bless."

