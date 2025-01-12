A video of TikTok stars and lovers Peller and Jarvis 'Jadrolita' in bed is circulating on social media

The video shared by Peller showed Jarvis asleep while laying her head on his chest

The viral video has since sparked mixed reactions, with many criticising Peller for sharing such a private video

TikTok stars and lovers Habeeb Hazmat, aka Peller, and Elizabeth Amaduo, aka Jarvis, are trending on social media with a video of them in bed.

Recall that following Peller's return to the country after spending weeks overseas, his love for Jarvis grew tremendously.

Peller's look as he posts clip of Jarvis in his bed. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting Jarvis kissing Peller after she received him at the airport.

Another video shared by Peller showed the surprise welcome party she threw for him upon his return to Nigeria.

Peller and Jarvis in bed in viral video

The video shared by Peller on his social media timeline showed Jarvis, who appeared to be asleep, laying her head on her male colleague's bare chest.

A clip showed Peller with a funny expression. He seemed delighted to have her by his side and in such a position.

Sharing the video, Peller also wrote in a caption, "On this day."

The content creator also shared an edited picture of him and Jarvis, hinting at a message about their traditional wedding.

Watch viral video of Peller and Jarvis in bed below:

In related news, Peller made headlines after he proposed to Jarvis in a bid to seal their relationship as he further bragged about them getting married soon.

However, a few days later, Jarvis debunked her engagement to her male colleague in a viral live chat, stating that he only gave her a promise ring.

Reactions trail Peller's video with Jarvis

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as some netizens berated Peller and Jarvis' display. Read their comments below:

Ay_teey:

"Where are their parents?"

utd_ollyy:

"On gee this guys Dey knack."

Akinscoat:

"Both are even teens. Before I could know that sleeping with each other is actually completely different from what I thought it was, I was already in SS 2, and Biology did the wonder."

PeacefulNaturre:

"If this boy later did not marry this girl…"

Pecunia_money:

"Children of now are days."

_THE_CRAFT3R_

"The day e cast, e go bloody Those who live by the cheers on social media, will die by the boo's."

Chinagorom3:

"Which is the new generation again? Old generation did it too, the difference is that we didn’t have a camera phone to make videos."

youruncle001:

"This one don they use woman sleep for small pikin wonder Waten e go use sleep for old age."

El_Nova1:

"Regarding social media, I really don't understand what appears to be the general population's lack of concern over privacy issues in publicizing their entire lives on the Internet for others to see to such an extent.."

SotonbaWest:

"Her downstairs don collect wetin no good. See as she sleep na."

Why Peller slammed Jarvis

Legit.ng also recalled reporting that the TikTok star expressed his displeasure at Jarvis over her reaction towards their engagement.

This was after Peller proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring.

Reacting to her outburst in a viral video, Peller blasted her and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

