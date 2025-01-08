Peller has shared a video as he returned to Nigeria after staying for some weeks abroad alone without Jarvis

In the clip, Jarvis went to the airport to pick him up and they both shared some romantic moment together

Their love display became a topic among fans, who shared their views about the two of them and their love affair

Popular TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller has gushed over his lover, Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, better known as Jarvis, who came to pick him up at the airport.

The content creator, who planned to host Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid on his platform, had travelled out of the country for a couple of weeks.

Upon his arrival, Jarvis went to pick him up at the airport, and they became romantic in the car.

They shared a kiss, and Jarvis was shy to be romantic in front of the camera with Peller.

Peller hails Jarvis

In the recording, Peller was so happy to see Jarvis after a very long time. He hailed her and called her a romantic babe.

The skit maker, who went to Davido's house with Jarvis, smiled at the camera and said that his lover hugged him.

He recounted his experience in the UK. He said that UK was cold, but Nigeria was hot for him.

The content creator gushed over the fact that he was back to Nigeria.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Peller and Jarvis's video

Netizens reacted to the romantic clip shared by Peller. Here are some of the comments below:

@tunmyray_entertainment:

"Welcome back home ijogbon I don miss you though see you in summer."

@dorcasinyene:

"You go finish me with love. Loved the kissing scene. Love your babe o."

@firstboy69_:

"Lydia thanks for making kissing easy for Peller now."

@officialernestrichie:

"Jarvis truly love Peller but my concern is why is she hiding it. Be free and express up your love for him and hold him tight. That guy has a great potential likewise you. I see both of you going places together 3 to 5 years from now. All love."

@koka___jt:

"The girl done Dey value the boy now. she done Dey see say girl surplus."

@mommy_chizzy:

"I love them."

@hagenbuch_swiss:

"Jarvis don learn in a hard way."

@zlantaibrahimovic:

"Now, she has learned her lesson. This is how it is supposed to be. Express your love, my dear. You're a good woman. She has known your value."

@fathom_hit:

"Make men taste this grace na."

@iam_neyo_on_top:

"Your babe just dey know ur value."

Peller blasts Jarvis for denying him

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement.

Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he lambasted her and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

