Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has reacted on social media amid the viral praises for his first wife, May Edochie

The movie star kicked back with a romantic video of himself with his second wife, Judy Austin, as he praised her

Yul’s celebratory post for Judy was met with interesting reactions from netizens who felt it was motivated by May’s recent successes

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken to social media to celebrate his second wife, Judy Austin, amid his first wife, May Edochie’s recent successes.

Just recently, a video went viral of May Edochie speaking at a conference in Qatar and moving so many other women to tears.

The clip sparked a discussion about how much she had blossomed after her marriage with Yul hit the rocks due to his relationship with Judy Austin. People also claimed that May was the reason behind Yul’s success, as he seemed to struggle after she left.

Netizens speak as Yul Edochie reacts online to Nigerians praising his ex-wife May. Photos: @yuledochie, @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

As songs of praise for May rang high, Yul Edochie finally took to his official Instagram page with a post dedicated to his second wife, Judy.

The Nollywood actor posted a romantic photo of himself with his second wife and accompanied it with a love song, Shania Twain’s Forever and For Always.

Not stopping there, Yul thanked God for Judy in his caption. The father of six wrote:

“I thank God I found you. Ijelem @judyaustin1 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See the post below:

Reactions as Yul praises Judy as Nigerians celebrate May

Yul Edochie’s praises of Judy Austin amid May being celebrated by many Nigerians was met with interesting reactions on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about the actor’s post below:

enifomespeaks:

“Judy you will have your reward. Nothing wey start wey no Dey finish. This movie wey you start go finish. So happy for May.”

Salann_:

“So predictable, I was waiting for them to post 😂.”

Nefertiti___000:

“Yul edochie and Judy na one restless duo!😂”

olu_damilola_:

“Not surprised 😂😂😂. It took you guys longer though 😂.”

iamspizy:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 who are u trying to pain??? Someone that is more Successful than the both of u 😂.”

Ratherseeyakubu:

“You guys can be predictable😮.”

marley_kween:

“Judy is the only Woman that snatch rubbish 😂 nah May been Dey package the wereey before 😂,,,,nah your co snatchee dem Dey carry Maldives 😂😂 your own nah Asaba.”

Abdulceo:

“Damage control 😂😂😂You are so predictable. You never disappoint 😂”

promise746:

“You have never seen your first wife with another man on social media. Trust me the day she will post a man. on her page you won't be able to sleep that night na that night you go know say you still love her 😂.”

Zevigins:

“When a man finds happiness please allow them to shine in peace, I understand many are disappointed that he left his first wife or whatsoever but remember that your happiness is number one and must be prioritised at all times. Couples can leave, separate or divorce each other and still join hands and heads together to look after their children they had together.”

chomzee_best:

“If as a man I want to cheat I will never go for a woman with multiple baby daddies and children,wetin I Dey find?wait is she pregnant again?”

moore_reen:

“Mr & Mrs Chukwualovukam will never disappoint 🤣🤣🤣 Posting a video just after Queen May’s own trended 😂😂😂 How have the mighty fallen! Yul, you are now a thing of caricature 🤣.”

effy.mills:

“Some are crying in Doha but some also crying in Asaba off camera 😂😂😂

Believe internet at your own risk.”

beautifullly_b:

“Wetin be this😂 this pepper is not peppering at all. Which kind Okrika bend down select gown be this wit geepee tank belle. Is this all you could come on with ehn juju😂 Chai nawaooo. You ain't anywhere close not even in ur next world oo. Even ur tight dey show for front😂 You look tacky! Not to talk of the helmet you call wig😂😂😂 Umuoji baddie.”

asa_gabi:

“It's the kiss for me❤️❤️ swt couples.”

komeeewilliams:

“You go really explain tire. It’s the validation you all keep seeking. Bcs May don trend with week amoeba fall out. Mschewwwww.”

Sarah Martins apologises to May Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Sarah Martins issued a fresh round of public apology to May Edochie for attacking her after her marriage to actor Yul Edochie ended when he impregnated Judy Austin and took the actress as his second wife.

Sarah posted a heartfelt video of May speaking at a women's conference in Doha. The female attendees in the video were visibly moved as May delivered her speech.

Sarah posted the video on her Instagram page, stating that May had demonstrated that she was the "lucky charm" behind her former husband's lost glory. She went on to say that May is a strong woman who is destined for greatness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng