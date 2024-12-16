TikTok sensation Jarvis 'Jadrolita', in a trending video, addressed her viral engagement to her colleague Peller

Recall that Peller trended on social media over a video capturing the moment he proposed to his love interest Jarvis and also presented her with a ring

Jarvis has now cleared the air about what the ring Peller was for while dismissing reports of her engagement

Popular Nigerian TikTok star and content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis, in a recent video, has dismissed the viral report of her engagement to her colleague Hamzat Habeeb, aka Peller.

Recall that Peller caused a buzz on social media with a marriage proposal video to Jarvis, in which he gave her what was considered an engagement ring.

Jarvis further stirred up the rumours by posting a video referring to herself as a "bride-to-be".

Peller gave me a promise ring - Jarvis

However, in a recent live chat, Jarvis, who stated she was not engaged, revealed that Peller had given her a promise ring before he travelled out of the country.

According to Jarvis, Peller wanted assurance that she would wait for him while he was out of the country.

She stressed that if she got engaged, it would mean her wedding was a few weeks away.

“I am not in any relationship, I am not engaged yet, Peller only gave me promise ring," Jarvis said in the video.

Reactions as Jarvis debunks engagement to Peller

What Jarvis said about Peller

In another report via Legit.ng, the content creator addressed her relationship with Peller during a heated exchange with him.

Jarvis was heard hurling insults at Peller as she stated her reason for not considering a serious relationship with him.

Mixed reactions also trailed Jarvis' comment about Peller in the video.

