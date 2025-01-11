BBNaija reality star Mercy Eke recently returned to social media with a video of her in a pristine white gown

Mercy Eke, who made headlines after she was welcomed by a mystery man in a video, expressed gratitude to God

The reality star's new video has, however, stirred speculations about her expecting a child as eagle-eyed netizens share what they saw

Popular reality star Mercy Eke recently shared a captivating video on her social media timeline that has left people talking.

Mercy, who made it to the spotlight after emerging as the winner of BBNaija season 4 edition, donned an elegant, pristine white gown as she posed for pictures.

Fans claim Mercy Eke is expecting a baby. Credit: official_mercyeke

A clip showed Mercy placing her hand on her tummy, stirring up speculation.

Accompanying the video was a caption where the reality star expressed gratitude for God’s presence in her life.

"God is in the details, in the confidence, in the power," she wrote.

Watch the video Mercy Eke shared below:

In related news, Mercy Eke trended over how her mystery man treated her with the respect and care she deserved during her visit to New York, United States.

Mercy Eke is a Nigerian media personality, actress, video vixen and entrepreneur from Imo State. She was the first woman to win the BBNaija reality show.

She appeared as a vixen in the music video for Davido and Ichaba's song "Baby Mama." Mercy also appeared in the music video for Airboy's song "Nawo Nawo."

Reactions trail Mercy Eke's video

Barely hours after she shared the video, her fans and supporters flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages and joyful emojis.

Others speculated that Mercy’s gestures and choice of attire in the video were signs that she was expecting a child.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed Mercy Eke's video, read them below:

cutie_merci:

"Mehn babe i can see a baby bump right there. A big congrats dear, no time mehn. My love check the video very well, Xpecially d beginning part my dear. Trust me she is pregnant and wud give birth Infact . Watch d space dearest Am happy for her, dats d way forward, no time biko."

jenniferebesunun:

"Congratulations! This is the best decision ever."

stephanie_princ:

"I guess I’m not the only one seeing."

exceptional_ozzy:

"Joy is coming…, I can see a baby bump."

preye.chris:

"You'll believe Lambo is my woman, that's right! Love you @official_mercyeke and yes, you glow."

_mandygh

"Ebi like there’s something there , pregnant anaa."

mercy_igbine:

"Instablog go soon carry am say Mercy get belle ooo make una dey watch but na dem.sabi ... Congratulations my queen."

What Mercy Eke said about BBL

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the ex-BBNaija winner opened up about her liposuction and the painful healing process.

Mercy Eke disclosed he had her liposuction in Nigeria after she saw what the doctor had done for other ladies, and she became confident in him.

According to the reality star, she did not tell her mother about the liposuction because she did not want to be discouraged.

