Adura Aloba, the brother of the late singer Mohbad has accused actor Yomi Fabiyi of making false claims about the artiste's death

He also involved one Damola Ayinde, whom he said he sold his iPhone 13 to, and he hacked his TikTok account to communicate with Yomi

Adura has taken action against Yomi and Damola, and shared the intentions of the actor as he sought an apology from him

The end of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad's case has not been seen as his younger brother Adura Aloba accused Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi of spreading fake and misleading news about the Feel Good crooner's death.

According to Adura, one Damola Ayinde hacked his TikTok account after he sold his iPhone 13 to him on November 1, 2024. He said Damola used it to communicate with Yomi and shared an alleged video of how Mohbad and his wife Wunmi fought before his death.

He accused Yomi of giving the impression that he knew how Mohbad died and needed to explain to the public. In his petition with the police, through his lawyer Olawale Adeliyi Esq., Adura said he did not communicate with Yomi and his intention was to criminally blackmail him.

Adura urged the Nigeria Police to investigate Fabiyi and added that he was ready to prove his innocence and expose the malicious actions of those who have tried to tarnish his reputation.

He also requested that Fabiyi cease his defamatory actions, retract his statements, and issue a public apology for the harm he has caused him. Consequently, he demanded N1 billion for damages.

Yomi Fabiyi visits police over Mohbad's case

The actor shared a video of him visiting the police on December 18, 2024, to drop his statement based on his petition to the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the State Criminal Investigating Department (SCID), Panti, Alagomeji, Lagos, on the alleged confession Adura Aloba sent to him via TikTok.

He noted that the Police IPO (Investigating Police Officer) is Mr. Ibrahim Yusuf and they promised to investigate the case discreetly.

Mohbad's brother pleads for justice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad’s younger brother Adura made it to the frontline of blogs following his post online.

Legit.ng reported that the former Marlian signee’s death clocked one year on September 12, 2024, as fans and celebrities mourned him.

Adura’s visual pleading for the support of fans online raised eyebrows following the manner he was using to communicate.

