Speed Darlington's lawyer Stan Alieke has lambasted the Nigeria Police for keeping the singer in its custody despite being granted bail by the court

He also knocked Burna Boy for using his influence in the case and he read out the court's stand in his client's case

Comrade Deji Adeyanju also described the police action as a disrespect to the judiciary, which gathered mixed reactions from netizens

Singer Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, spent his Christmas and Boxing Day in the police custody and it displeased his lawyer Stan Alieke, who called out the security agency for their action.

Speed Darlington's lawyer cries out as singer spends Xmas in police custody. Image credit: @stanalieke, @burnaboyogram

Source: Instagram

The lawyer noted that on December 23, 2024, his client was granted bail by the court after he was arrested for defaming his colleague Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, on November 25, 2024.

Stan Alieke noted that the criticisms on Speed Darlington for defaming the Last Last crooner is over-flogged and the main issue was having the singer released. He also tackled Burna Boy for using his influence to ensure that Akpi, as Speed Darlington is fondly called, is still kept in police custody.

Deji Adeyanju slams police over Akpi's case

A human rights activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju also lent his voice to the case. He lamented about how the police refused to release Speed Darlington despite the explicit order of the Federal High Court to do so.

He described the police's action as the highest form of disrespect to the judiciary. The lawyers' posts on Akpi's case have attracted many comments from Nigerians.

See Stan Alieke's post below:

See Deji Adeyanju's tweet below in the link.

Reactions as lawyers demand Speed Darlington's release

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Speed Darlington's stay in police custody below:

@iam_franklyne:

"Is Chinasa that is doing Akpi."

@kemscyoshere:

"Not just only doing your lawyer job, also learn to advice and tame your client especially when they have no regards for people’s feelings."

@special__joh:

"I am worried about the Nigeria Justice system and more worried with the police because the always do opposite of what they are supposed to do."

@ofegwuo1:

"Akpi done already learn the hard way. Make Burna show mercy. He just carry money block everywhere. Anyhow life."

@hephzibah__7

"A country that has no regard for the judiciary is a banana republic. It is not about Akpi anymore, a lot is so wrong with our system and we are just ok with it as a people (because if we are not, revolution would have birthed a massive change instead of the docility and social media wailing)

@kingz_luxury_:

"Stan Alieke to every rule there is an exception your client is just unlucky. Na village pple my Snr."

Speed Darlington resumes tackling Burna Boy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that enough has not been heard about the drama between Speed Darlington and Burna Boy.

Akpi, as he is fondly called, had released a diss track to shade Burna Boy after the latter arrested him for defamation of character.

However, he regained his freedom and noted that he was not yet done with Burna Boy, and his video sparked reactions.

Source: Legit.ng