Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has stated that in honour of the late singer Mohbad, he would be holding a peaceful walk

According to the role interpreter, this would coincide with the Feel crooner's death anniversary on September 12

Speaking with Legit.ng in an interview, Yomi Fabiyi noted that he has gotten consent from the family of the deceased, among other issues

Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has opened up on his motive of organising a peaceful walk and prayers for the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

He noted that his non-governmental organisation (NGO) would be in charge of the programme which will be held on September 11, 2024.

The movie star also spoke about the reason for his action, and the advice he has for Wunmi (the widow of the deceased), among other issues in this interview.

Yomi shares motive of Mohbad solidarity walk

According to the role interpreter, he wants the family of Mohbad to know that they are not alone and they have support. He said:

"Apart from September 11 when we will be standing in solidarity with the family in a peaceful demonstration, we want to show to the world and the coroner's inquest that we like the direction the case is going. As a registered NGO in Nigeria - Break The Silence Foundation, we must play our part in serious issues that will bring about positive direction for the country."

The prayers are for clarity - Yomi says

Yomi threw more light on why prayers would be made on the initial grave of Mohbad before he was dug out.

"After we leave the coroner's inquest, we will go to the place where Mohbad was initially buried. We will have a candlelight and a burnout. Once it is midnight, everyone will make prayers in Christian, Islam, and the traditional way. We will call on the spirit of Mohbad to come out and fight with the family so that we can get clarity and justice."

Yomi speaks about Mohbad's parents' consent

The film star said getting the permission of the deceased's family was not an issue and they have gotten it. In his words:

"Mohbad has been dug out from the grave. However, we are using that place as a point of contact. His family is aware of what we are doing. We are going to stand with his family in front of the court with utmost respect for the institution."

Yomi shares take on the DNA saga

The actor also lent his voice to the call by the father of the deceased, Joseph Aloba, for his daughter-in-law Wunmi to do a DNA test on her son, Liam. In his words:

"I have never met Mohbad or his widow, Wunmi. I do not know what transpired between them. However, obstruction of information and denying access during investigation is not acceptable under the law. "

He also said that Wunmi should do the DNA test as paternity fraud is now common.

Paternity fraud is rampant and people react differently. Some people may want to cover it up. If it is one of the angles the police would look into to ascertain what led to the reported death of the singer, then DNA is compulsory in this case. It is to give the case a proper direction. It is part of the investigation which can go in any direction. If the test shows the child Liam is for Mohbad, it would even be to Wunmi's advantage."

Yomi Fabiyi speaks about Mohbad's investigation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yomi had shared a fresh piece of information from his ongoing private investigation into the death of Mohbad.

According to a post shared by the thespian, a video of the late Nigerian singer's house was posted online.

He pointed out what the police have recovered from Mohbad's house that will aid their investigation in the matter of interest.

