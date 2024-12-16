A Nigerian woman who's living in the United Kingdom has shared one of the benefits of acquiring British citizenship

In a video, she also recounted how people used to taunt her for celebrating her British citizenship like it was an achievement

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their varying opinions

A Nigerian woman residing in the United Kingdom has expressed her joy over obtaining British citizenship.

In an intriguing video posted on TikTok, she mentioned one of the benefits of becoming a British citizen.

Woman rejoices over British citizenship Photo credit: @thelifeoffausat/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman rejoices over British citizenship

The woman identified as @thelifeoffausat shared her personal experience, recalling how some individuals mocked her for celebrating her British citizenship.

She explained that her newfound status granted her a significant convenience, bypassing lengthy queues when returning home.

Her post appealed to many who appreciated her honesty and shared their similar experiences in the comments.

"I remember when someone said I was celebrating my British citizenship like it was an achievement but what the person didn't know was how it feels so good to join the shortest queue to return home," she said.

Reactions as woman celebrates British citizenship

Her video attracted numerous comments on TikTok, with users sharing their diverse perspectives.

While some understood her point, others still saw her celebration as unnecessary.

@Nat Carter785 said:

"Don’t mind them. It’s an achievement, the journey is not easy."

@grow_with_legendj said:

"How isn’t that an achievement? Congratulations girl. A win."

@Gucci Wayne said:

"Congratulations dear, e no easy. I guess this is Newcastle airport, e too fine."

@Sadoolam Royal said:

"It didn’t come cheap. I celebrate you even if I don’t know you. God will do it for the rest of us on the pathway."

@Ada_Ufuma reacted:

"What does he or she mean by like it’s an achievement? I don’t even want to hear that ohhhhh cos I fit fight for matter wey no concern me."

@Marie said:

"A big achievement. Congratulations once again. I pray me and my family gets this achievement soon."

@Anuodo Opeoluwa Adebiyi said:

"The way I will dance when I get my own ehn. Abeg celebrate your win o, it is indeed a great achievement, if it easy let them put head now."

@lennie-Zipish commented:

"This is the point where I always say “the sheeps are being separated from the goats”. It’s an achievement my dear, congratulations."

@Rejoice Noah added:

"People like that will never see anything as achievement as long as they are not the ones achieving it. Honestly getting a British passport is an achievement to me IDC what people think."

Watch the video below:

Lady becomes citizen of America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady acquired British citizenship after getting her green card years after she started living in the country.

According to the lady, she stayed in the USA for nine years before she got the green card which made her a citizen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng