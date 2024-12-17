Comedian Bovi Ugboma rejects beating as a means of correcting children, saying it's a sign of frustration, not love.

Bovi also condemns the practice of giving senior students authority over junior ones, saying it leads to abuse.

The comedian advocates for a more gentle approach to child-rearing, urging parents and caregivers to let children be and find alternative methods of discipline.

Popular Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma, also known as Bovi, has explained not giving his backing to beating of children as an act of correcting them.

The comedian shared this in a podcast titled ‘The Honest Bunch', stating no matter the offences of the kids, they do not deserve to be beaten.

Comedian Bovi says beating children is not a way to correcting them.

The father of three said:

I don’t advocate for beating children. You should let children be. When you hit a kid, are you really trying to correct them or are you frustrated?

Bovi, who is also a compere, berates the senior students who wrongly punish their juniors.

No child should be given authority over another child in the name of ‘senior student’. It really has to stop.”

Netizens react to Bovi’s statement

Social media users have reacted to Bovi's opinion on child beating. The netizens on X gave several views.

@AGINAS

I agree but age matters. A child above 8 knows what is right and wrong though there should be caution in punishing him/her so it may not lead to child maltreatment. I went to my friend's house the other day and beat his about 6 yr old son that he burned curtain out of anger. I felt so bad and had to take the boy to my house. That's not training but child maltreatment.

@bunmi_speaks

Well, I also do not believe that beatîïng solves anything. If anything, it causes resentment after some time. And while Bovi is right about the reaction out of "frustration," you can't really tell a "p00r" man not to beąt his child. That's the only way most know and feel is effective. But if I'm not mistaken, all Bovi's children live in the US, so I don't think he could ever put his hands on them even if he wanted. So there's also that.

@olakennyd

Are these not the sons that will marry our daughters????? You will not train your child now, they will end up ruining the girl child that was properly trained. And still expect her to endure the marriage.

Bovi advises parents

Legit.ng reported in October 2024 that the actor had advised parents on the need to begin training their male children on how to act in relationships early.

Bovi explained that some children are conscious of themselves and begin to have feelings for the opposite gender.

He said rather than parents shutting them up, they should be lectured on what to do right at the appropriate time.

