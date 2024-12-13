Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has cried out on social media after her maid stole money and other items from her

The movie star accused a married resident of her estate of helping her maid escape after CCTV footage was reviewed

The heated situation drew the attention of Nigerians after the video went viral, with netizens dropping hot takes

Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has accused her married neighbour of helping her maid escape after she stole from her.

Just recently, the movie star took to her Instagram page to post a video in which she confronted a married man who also lives in her estate.

Sarah Martins said the man assisted the maid with his access card to leave the vicinity.

Nigerians react as Sarah Martins accuses married neighbour of helping her maid escape estate after stealing $10k. Photos: @officialsarahmartins

The actress alleged that $10,000 (N17 million) had been stolen from her and other belongings. In a video Sarah Martins posted, she was seen with the married man as they reviewed CCTV footage in her estate’s control room.

The public figure added that she later learned that the married man and her maid had been friends for a while, and she asked fans if she should hold him accountable for all the damages.

Reactions as Sarah Martins slams man who helped her maid escape

The drama between Sarah Martins and her married neighbour soon became a trending topic, with netizens dropping their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

Omni_chudda:

“How do yall even keep foreign currency in your house in a country like Nigeria.....when did dollar become our money unit sef... Even Liberia n Zimbabwe wey dey use dollar no dey mention dollar like Nigerians.”

Qwinomoruyi:

“Hold him accountable let him bring out he’s gf.”

Eberechukwu0147:

“Which 10thousand dollars…. You too lie.”

ekenedilichukwu2308:

“Only because he open gate for person? People wey no get sense but them get fame.”

samariabub_:

“Why not show the girl's picture to enable people to help with her aphren.sion instead of this?”

princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

“Hold hold him tight. He’s part of the plan.”

Peterr_deee:

“But some of you this actresses dey steal people husbands come leave their wives emotionally astray na…. Hmmm.”

_oyiza:

“Omo to find good and loyal house help in this country is by CONNECTION now. She should hold him accountable.”

charry_fetimi:

“He might just open the gate for her since he knew she lived there. Nawa.”

Roma_harts:

“Is he aware that she was on the run? Or he was just being a good person?”

symply_beautiana:

“He open gate for her. And so? Is that how he made her escape?😏”

Queenbee_shellz:

“Married men and house helps 5&6, use him as a scapegoat.”

_cherii_coco:

“Hold him...... He will provide the girl out later👏 dem wan use it money do Detty December 😂.”

Sarah Martins seeks May Edochie's forgiveness

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress publicly apologised to May Edochie for attacking her over her estranged relationship with Yul.

Sarah reposted a heartfelt video of May speaking at a women's conference in Doha, stating that May demonstrated that she was the "lucky charm" behind her former husband's lost glory.

She went on to say that May is a strong woman who is destined for greatness.

