A Nigerian lady has knocked Jarvis, real name Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, over her recent engagement to streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller

She publicly sent a message to Jarvis' mother, telling her what she should do to her daughter before sending her back to school

The lady's reaction to Peller's proposal to his love interest, Jarvis, has caused quite a stir on social media

A lady, @talktoene_, has expressed her displeasure about Tiktok streamer Peller engaging Jarvis.

Legit.ng earlier reported how Peller tricked Jarvis into looking behind her before he dropped to one knee in public to propose to her.

Lady criticises Peller's proposal to Jarvis. Photo Credit: (@talktoene_), Instagram/@realjadrolita

The lovebirds' proposal video made the headlines and trended across social media platforms, stirring mixed reactions.

For X user @talktoene_, Jarvis' mother needs to discipline her. The lady further advised Jarvis' mum to send her back to school after disciplining her. She tweeted:

"This is one time I’ll permit beating another human being. I need this girl’s mother to beat her blue and black and send her back to school 😭.

"Wt.f is this??"

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail Peller's proposal to Jarvis

@quinfi2 said:

"I thought I was the only one not vibing with whatever they have together, I remember arguing with a friend that they're not dating and it's just fan service and all that..... But anyway 🥲🥲🥲 what can I say than they'll be fine."

@Tinakatelier_ said:

"Pls I don’t like this pair at all I don’t want to be seeing them on my timeline either."

@juniorboygram1 said:

"The earlier you people know all these things are scripted and content, the better."

@_Ellen55 said:

"Somebody that is doing engagement photoshoots on TikTok?"

@toofighting said:

"I had asked in another tweet if she wasn't older than him, but there has even been no traction on that.

"The things small accounts suffer 😢."

@Reeky_99 said:

"No need to cry. Maybe one day you will never get a man that will propose to you too."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Peller had given a reason he can't break Jarvis' heart after proposing to her.

Jarvis celebrates her engagement to Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TikTok content creator Jarvis had celebrated her engagement to streamer Peller.

In a recent video she released, an excited Jarvis showed her delight while dancing in a lush traditional wedding dress.

Their relationship has, however, received criticism on social media, which has caused Peller to give a response.

