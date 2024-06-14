Wife of Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim Effiong, has shared her fear about the natur3 of her husband's profession

The woman was a guest on a podcast, Terms and Condition by Pulse, where she shared an experience

According to her, her husband's fans saw them during a private section at a hospital, and she was embarrassed at the outcome

Toyosi Etim Effiong, the wife of Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim Effiong, has opened up on her fear about getting married to an actor.

The woman, who welcomed a baby in 2021 was a guest on Terms and Condition podcast, where she shared her insecurity in her marriage.

According to her, her husband's fans used to freeze anytime they see him. She had to live with insecurity in her marriage for a couple of years, but she later got over it.

Daniel Etim effiong's wife speaks about her fears. Photo credit @thetoyosi

Source: Instagram

Toyosi shares experience

Sharing her nasty experience with the host, she noted how a fan embarrassed them during a private section at the hospital.

She and her actor husband went for a scan, and a lady was knocking while the scan was going on.

She kept on knocking till they finished the test. While she was still on the stretcher, the intruder came in just to drop a file for the man attending to them. And she started chatting with her husband.

Recall that Toyosi also exhibited traces of insecurity when Kunle Remi's wife, Tiwi told her that she was getting married to an actor.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed what the woman said on the podcast. Here are some of the comments below:

@ugonna_pearl:

"Omo! It’s not easy to be Daniel’s wife o. She dey try. Man is not just fine but he is beauty personified! I’d be surprised if she wasn’t insecure."

@u_cee_me_now_u_don't:

"I've seen him in Toronto and I stared but only cuz I wasn't sure if it was him or another actor. He was there for TIFF."

@nelosfro:

"That’s arrant nonsense oh! That girl should’ve lost her job. Zero professionalism! In a medical facility for that matter. Then zero respect again, his wife was right there and it was an close family moment. Some people don’t have home training and even if they tried, they can’t hide it."

@tammi_darln:

"Who dey freeze abeg?"

@luvleyangel:

"All this shalaye over a man?"

@thel.maxx:

"I love them so I will not talk my mind but pls"

@phateamata:

"Shey sonographer NI problem gbogbo yin."

@geetrenddy:

"Dating a celebrity and man first love is job."

@horlahrolldey:

"As a freezer that he is."

Daniel Etim Effiong and wife, expecting baby

Legit.ng had reported that actor Daniel Etim-Effiong had taken to his Instagram page with an interesting life update for his fans and followers.

The movie star announced that he and his darling wife were expecting a child together.

Daniel also flooded his page with some beautiful maternity photos in which he was spotted beside his pregnant woman

