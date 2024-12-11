Etim Effiong and his lovely wife, Toyosi, are celebrating their 7th anniversary in holy matrimony

They decided to learn about each other better and released a video in which they engaged in a question-and-answer session

The clip was a beautiful one, which had moments that were quite intense for both parties, but ultimately, it was a beautiful way to celebrate their love

Nigerian actor Etim Effiong and his wife Toyosi have made the headlines as they celebrate the anniversary of their marriage after 7 beautiful years.

The couple, whose marriage has been blessed with two beautiful kids, thought it wise to share adorable content with their fans.

In one of the video cuts, Toyosi speaks about Etim's attention from women and asks him to protect himself if the moment comes because she's aware that it is probably not going to stop.

Read their caption below:

"A little over seven years ago, we played this game at a seaside restaurant in Lekki, eating grilled fish and fried yam… I think there was fried plantain as well. It took us about 3 hours. To commemorate our 7th year anniversary, we played it again; this time more intentionally."

"The questions were deeper, more reflective because things are clearer. This marriage must glorify GOD and there will be no superficiality."

Watch the snippet here:

Fans gush, celebrate Etim & Toyosi Effiong

Read some reactions below:

@tokemakinwa:

"Awwww my peoples 😍😍😍😍."

@temmielorlah:

"If it’s my cup of tea keh? It’s my freaking bowl of soup! Off to YouTube 💃💅."

@peace_beautyessentials:

"I admire your genuineness in answering these questions and making it public. May God protect your union❤️."

@esther_agboolajohnson:

"I am just back from YouTube and I'm back to say that there is only one thing wrong with that video: It's too short!"

@morenikemolehin:

"Please don’t answer that last question sisterly, it’s a Trap."

@eniola__rachael:

"It's so funny my husband and I did this last year, we will be 1 year on Monday."

Etim Effiong Shares Sadness About Dating

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Daniel Etim-Effiong opened up about how he feels about dating in 2024, and he got his fans to share their thoughts about it.

The movie star also lent his voice to the plight of some single individuals who might be having tough times having a good partner.

Some fans of the actor were open about their feelings, and they noted that the dating pool was a mess.

