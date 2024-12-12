UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has reacted to the scandal trailing him amid deportation reports

The preacher explained how he got to the UK, why the youths gather around and support him ,as well as his court case

Adegboyega’s explanation on the matter raised mixed reactions on social media after the video went viral

Nigerian UK-based pastor Tobi Adegboyega has finally addressed the claims that he is being deported from the country.

The Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church Nation preacher remained a trending topic after a £1.87m fraud allegation was levelled against him.

In a recent interview with BBC Yoruba, Tobi Adegboyega explained his journey to the UK from Nigeria at the age of 25 and the issues he had with his papers.

According to him, he was a young man when he arrived in the UK, and he expected that the people he looked up to for assistance would help him but they did nothing. He decided to take steps to sort out his situation. He said that he wasn’t even a public figure at this time.

In Yoruba he said:

“We are all migrants here, I am not a white man. I was 25 years old when I came and there were certain things I didn’t know that I thought those who were in the know would sort for me but with time I discovered that they didn’t do anything. When I saw this, I decided to take steps to sort it myself. Now people are saying I am a celebrity but as of that time, I wasn’t a known person, I came here just like our ancestors did, I didn’t have an idea that I was going to build a life and start living here but when I saw the way our Nigerian youths were behaving, and I knew I could guide them to the right path, I started working and I did that for 10 years. I wasn’t even concerned about my documents, I was just doing my work.”

How I tried to sort my papers

Speaking further, Tobi Adegboyega explained that he started to take steps to sort his papers but he had already become a known person. The preacher added that people see him as someone who surrounds himself with youths so that they can cause problems for the government and that he believes these people are the ones attacking him.

He added that the news being peddled about him are false and that his case is in court even though he has taken legal steps on the matter.

He said:

“At the time I just came out and said I needed to sort my papers. I think that when I wanted to sort it, I had become a known person and those who do not like me over government matters, I am not a law maker, I only help young people. But the people who think I want to gather the youths to cause problems for the government, I believe they are the ones attacking me. The information they are spreading around is not the truth of the matter. The truth is that I have a case and the court has made their judgement but we have already made steps even before now and the steps we took are within the law but I cannot speak on them now because the matter is still in court.”

Why the youths are following me

During the BBC interview, Tobi Adegboyega also addressed the issue of youths being a big part of his congregation. According to the preacher, it is that way because he is truthful to them, and they find him accessible to answer their questions easily.

The preacher said his aim is to improve the quality of life of the youths and make them prestigious people in society.

In his words:

“The reason the youths are following me is because the youths of these days ask questions. When we were growing up, we dared not ask questions but the present youths want to know and they would ask questions because they are looking for the truth and when they see the truth, they will follow it. They all know that since I’ve had a house and started living on my own after I used to stay with my big brother, they all know that I do not leave after preaching on Sundays. The work we are doing here is different from the one in Nigeria. Our youths of about 14 and 15 are killing themselves here in the UK, and the work we have been doing for 20 years, we are still doing it now and removing the youths from jail and other problems and giving them good jobs, making them become prestigious people. I live with the youths, we all eat and drink together, they know that whatever I tell them is the truth and they know that for the past 20 years, I have used everything I have to care for them, so there’s no way they won’t follow me because I have made myself plain to them and I am not asking for anything in return except how we will all make progress and how black people will become prestigious people in this country.”

There’s too much negativity in Nigeria

On a final note, Tobi Adegboyega explained that people in Nigeria like to bring others down, which is why many people decide to run away from them. He advised that fortunate people should help others instead.

He said:

“Negativity is too much in Nigeria, that is why people are leaving and running away from them. We should no longer avoid each other but help ourselves. If God has blessed one of us, it’s because of the other people we have to help. So my message is that we should help each other and make our country proud.”

Reactions as Tobi Adegboyega speaks about his legal status in the UK

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about Tobi Adegboyega’s interview. Read them below:

Guzeylee:

“Well said.”

mumcy_ahliyyha:

“It's well.”

bosunayoola:

“God will make you victorious in Jesus name.”

oluwamuyide_oluremi:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ God be with you Pastor Tobi.”

Abiolaabdul02:

“I'm impressed.”

Iamadenikeabeni:

“What about the documentary on YouTube.”

topsyowo:

“Asking the youth to take load for you and you don't pay those youth back.”

Callalilycosmetologist:

“Well said God shall see you through pastor T.”

taiwosolar_fash:

“Pastor tobi the lord is your strength 💪 it a normal thing to happen baba mafoo.”

Apostlemojiabebi:

“Elder Tobi said the truth, black children kill themselves like animals. Because of the bad team they got caught in. This preacher guy tried so hard in the pool we are in.”

Solomon Buchi blasts Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that life coach, Solomon Buchi, reacted to the video of Pastor Adegboyega clubbing with David Adeleke, better known as Davido in London.

Buchi noted that Adegboyega could not be a pastor with the way he was behaving, adding that it was a shame on the office of clergy.

In the post, the man, who spoke about his wedding years ago, said that it was better for Pastor Adeboyegba to continue to drive his car and wearing his luxury clothes.

