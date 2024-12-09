Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, in trending videos, has thrown heavy shade at Nigerians following his viral deportation case

The UK-based cleric, while preaching during a church service, stated that Nigerians need rice and not answers

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega also compared his many critics to dogs who would soon go back to their cage

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has continued to trend days after his ongoing deportation case in the UK, which is tied to alleged fraud. In a series of videos, the UK-based cleric addressed critics as he threw heavy shades at Nigerians.

In a video shared on his page, Adegboyega seemed unbothered by the allegations, sharing words of confidence before preaching at a church service.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega compares his critics to dogs. Credit: tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

In the video, the preacher poured out his mind, comparing his critics to dogs who would soon return to their cages.

“It’s been a beautiful day in London city, and guess what? We are just winning on every side. I hope you will join us in this winning season. Like I said, when the dogs are done barking, they will go back to their cages."

Watch Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's video below:

In another video from his sermon, Adegboyega also slammed Nigerians, stating that they were the last people to respond.

"Nigerians are the last people to answer, they need rice not answers," the cleric said in the video.

Watch the video below:

In related news, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's friends and fans raised over £1m in 24 hours after news of his deportation trended.

Nigerians reply Pastor Tobi

Read the comments below:

inspired_nuel:

"I don't understand the dog barking analogy, people are free to have their opinion and everyone is important. The truth will always triumph and I prefer the weapon of the truth. May God bless us all."

debola_01:

"Try Dey use bible verses. I never hear “according to the book of “ for your mouth before . All the best."

kjjgolf:

"I just like the guy's swagger … even though I know it’s full of nonsense I still like the swagger."

majorogah:

"Stop being arrogant in the name of God. God is warning you. Calm down Mr man, stop seeking the validation of orders. Calm down bro."

royaldynansty_:

"Guy you no be pastor."

Why Pastor Tobi was compared to Hushpuppi

Legit.ng also recalls reporting the cleric's lifestyle was compared to that of Hushpuppi, who is serving jail time in the US.

Pastor Tobi's lavish lifestyle became a debate after reports of his deportation from the UK went viral.

"We no know who chop life between Hushpuppi and Pastor Tobi," a netizen wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng