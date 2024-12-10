A Nigerian man said his brother always tries to establish a relationship with his girls and even to take them from him

The man said his brother is more good-looking than he is, but he is always attempting to take his girls from him

He said his younger brother, who is 22, is always trying to secretly link up with any girl he is dating

A Nigerian man has called out his brother, who he accused of always trying to link up with his girls.

The man said his younger brother has the habit of always taking an interest in any girl he goes out with.

The man said his brother had his eyes on his girlfriends. Photo credit: Getty Images/Viktor Cvetkovic and Westend61.

Though he said his younger brother is more good-looking than he is, the attitude has persisted for a while.

The man who messaged X influencer Wizarab asked for advice on how to handle the situation.

His words:

"Sir I need advice. I'm 25, my yonga bro is 22. For a long time now he has dis attitude of trying to secretly link up wit any girl I'm dating. Mind you he's way more attractive than I am but still he hits on any girl he see me with. I've had exes hit me up with screenshots of his chats with them.

"This has been going on for 4 years now. Yesterday, he tried to hook up with my new girl, telling her he'll pay 100k for 10 minutes. She called me, shouting that I was the one telling him to do that as a fidelity test. He's done this 4 times now. Should I take a therapeutic or violent approach?"

See the post below:

Reactions as man calls out his brother

@ajibaretalks said:

"This is a medical condition."

@ObinnaVicnte said:

"Try it on his girl. Succeed, and he'll stop. Make sure it's the girls he really likes. No need for violence."

