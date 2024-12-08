Destiny Etiko Trends Over Statement To Kamo at Funke Akindele's Dinner: "Ruined Her Face With Botox"
- Destiny Etiko is trending over some things she said to skit maker Kamo State, whose real name is Akinyoola Ayoola
- Funke Akindele held a cast dinner for the actors and actresses in her upcoming Everybody Loves Jenifa
- However, fans could not help but notice a conversation between Kamo State and Destiny sparked comments on social media
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nigerian movie star Destiny Etiko found herself at the front line of blogs following a conversation between herself and Kamo State, whose real name is Akinyoola Ayoola.
Recall that content creator Akinyoola Ayoola, better known as Kamo State, finally married his longtime girlfriend Esther Olamide in a colourful event in Lagos state on Wednesday, December 4.
Following his wedding, Funke Akindele, a Nigerian movie producer and director, held a cast dinner for the actors and actresses in her upcoming 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'.
Juliana Oloyede, Bisola, Funke AKindele, Destiny Etiko, and Kamo State were among the celebrities present.
What Destiny said to kamo
In a video recording spotted on Kamo's Instagram page, Toyo Baby was seen asking Kamo why he is not on honeymoon with his wife while Destiny Etiko cut into the conversation.
She sternly told Kamo that he left her for another woman and that she was unhappy about it. This was an obvious joke, however, some social media uses took it out of context.
Watch the clip below:
Reactions to Destiny Etiko's comment
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@officialugeed:
"Destiny had to ruin her face with BOTOX and FILLERS."
@ritaberry_desserts:
"No offense but Destiny looked way more beautiful before all these botox and fillers."
@lateef.raji.5688:
"Every igbo woman's their is to marry a Yoruba man. Na why their boys always get upset with Yoruba."
@justme_chioma_:
"Keyboard warriors, na joke o. Before una go carry am for una head."
@_damilola001:
"So someone can’t joke with their fellow again? Wahala yin por."
Sophia Momodu excited as she flies a lush private jet, sings praises to God in video: "Enjoy my lady"
@twehcaroline:
"Why she damaged her face like that, she used to be so beautiful."
@kingmuminat:
"Obviously a joke, make una rest."
Lady calls out Destiny Etiko
Legit.ng previously reported that some days after celebrating her birthday, Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko was in the public eye as netizens reacted to recent changes in her looks.
A blogger, identified as Chinny slammed the actress for going under the knife to surgical alter her facial construct.
The blogger provided evidence that showed the difference between Destiny Etiko's old face and her new look.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng