Destiny Etiko is trending over some things she said to skit maker Kamo State, whose real name is Akinyoola Ayoola

Funke Akindele held a cast dinner for the actors and actresses in her upcoming Everybody Loves Jenifa

However, fans could not help but notice a conversation between Kamo State and Destiny sparked comments on social media

Nigerian movie star Destiny Etiko found herself at the front line of blogs following a conversation between herself and Kamo State, whose real name is Akinyoola Ayoola.

Recall that content creator Akinyoola Ayoola, better known as Kamo State, finally married his longtime girlfriend Esther Olamide in a colourful event in Lagos state on Wednesday, December 4.

Destiny Etiko's chat with Kamo State goes viral. Credit: @destinyetikoofficial, @kamo_state

Following his wedding, Funke Akindele, a Nigerian movie producer and director, held a cast dinner for the actors and actresses in her upcoming 'Everybody Loves Jenifa'.

Juliana Oloyede, Bisola, Funke AKindele, Destiny Etiko, and Kamo State were among the celebrities present.

What Destiny said to kamo

In a video recording spotted on Kamo's Instagram page, Toyo Baby was seen asking Kamo why he is not on honeymoon with his wife while Destiny Etiko cut into the conversation.

She sternly told Kamo that he left her for another woman and that she was unhappy about it. This was an obvious joke, however, some social media uses took it out of context.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to Destiny Etiko's comment

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@officialugeed:

"Destiny had to ruin her face with BOTOX and FILLERS."

@ritaberry_desserts:

"No offense but Destiny looked way more beautiful before all these botox and fillers."

@lateef.raji.5688:

"Every igbo woman's their is to marry a Yoruba man. Na why their boys always get upset with Yoruba."

@justme_chioma_:

"Keyboard warriors, na joke o. Before una go carry am for una head."

@_damilola001:

"So someone can’t joke with their fellow again? Wahala yin por."

@twehcaroline:

"Why she damaged her face like that, she used to be so beautiful."

@kingmuminat:

"Obviously a joke, make una rest."

Lady calls out Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng previously reported that some days after celebrating her birthday, Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko was in the public eye as netizens reacted to recent changes in her looks.

A blogger, identified as Chinny slammed the actress for going under the knife to surgical alter her facial construct.

The blogger provided evidence that showed the difference between Destiny Etiko's old face and her new look.

