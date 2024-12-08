TikTok star Peller is the latest celebrity to venture into music, as he recently announced his debut album

Nigerian TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has ventured into the music industry. He recently announced plans to release his debut album in February.

Peller, who recently had the opportunity to fly on a private jet thanks to Tiwa Savage, also dropped a visual from his song "Jo Vibes" with his colleague Joblaq.

"Keep streaming cana dey, I will be dropping album by February get your speaker ready," Peller wrote in a caption.

Peller speaks on featuring Wizkid, others

The TikTok star, in an exchange with a fan who asked about his album, claimed it featured the likes of Wizkid, Asake, and Seyi Vibes.

"I am working on it I put a lot of people on the album like Wizkid Asake Seyi Vibes next year una go dance," he wrote.

Reactions as Peller's feature claim

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as several netizens taunted Peller for claiming he featured Wizkid. Read the comments below:

mazi_friday:

"Enu po, okay motigbo."

aone.ayo1:

"Fenu shigo! Enu por."

just_blessing83:

"I kinda love this joblaq music."

skoolboyog:

"He don see the other bros finish."

ta_yo_24:

"Peller try and Add portable too it’ll be more fun and interesting."

ajike3564:

"he dream big shar,may it come."

iam_millybankz:

"U no put Davido wey show you love oooo."

bredpound:

"He can feature everybody but for wizkid ooo na zero make e comot mind."

el_rahman911:

"He no even mention davido everybody knows the truth at the end of the day."

What Jarvis said about Peller

In a previous report via Legit.ng, Jarvis opened up about her relationship with Peller.

During a heated exchange, Jarvis insulted Peller while hinting at her reason for not pursuing a serious relationship with him.

Reactions trailed the video as some netizens described her as being disrespectful to Peller.

