Days after celebrating her birthday, Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko is in the eye of the storm as netizens react to some recent changes noticed in her looks

A fast-rising blogger identified as Chinny slammed the actress for going under the knife to surgical alter her facial construct

The blogger provided evidence that showed the difference between Destiny Etiko's old face and her new look

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko continue to make the headlines days after her 35th birthday. The most recent issue about the actress making the rounds is allegations about her undergoing facial surgery to alter the construct of her jaw.

A fast-rising blogger and TikToker identified as Chinny shared video and pictorial evidence showing the striking difference between Destiny Etiko's old face and how she looks now.

Nigerian TikToker calls out Destiny Etiko over in her facial look. Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial/@chinnysblogofficial

Source: Instagram

"She's beautiful and doesn't need it" - Blogger

She slammed the actress for allegedly going under the knife to alter her looks, noting that she was beautiful just the way she was previously.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The content creator noted that she wasn't out to bash the actress or tarnish her image. Instead, she noted that she was sad that the actress didn't appreciate her old look, which was very beautiful.

Chinny shared images to expose Destiny Etiko's surgically augmented facial reconstruction.

Days before the actress was called out for working on her face, Destiny Etiko was in the news as reports about her having an affair with Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's husband went viral.

Here's the viral video of the lady who called out Destiny Etiko:

Netizens react to Destiny Etiko's new look

Here are some of the comments that trailed video:

@b.e.u.l.a_h:

"We saw it too...the only difference is that we have jobs and we have real life problems."

@_jbaby_official_:

"She looks like IniEdo now."

@dahcoochiehub:

"It’s called Botox 😂 I recommend it though but only for older ladies! Aged 40 upwards."

@preshycandy:

"But she’s a Barbie doll na Abi!!!"

@da_hypequeen:

"She did something to her face, but it’s NOT MY BUSINESS!!! You no get work? Or is fuel not 1800 in Jerry can."

@__aisha10__:

"I wonder how this is affecting me or every other person in anyway 🤷‍♀️ Can we normalize minding the only business that pays us??"

@personalneed.ng:

"Her body her business."

@pretty_splash90:

"Lol 😂😂😂😂 I don notice am since ooo lmao na derma filler."

@hormo_lewa:

"Na who you deh ask?? You no get her number."

@official_precious3:

"Everything way them they do for body Destiny most do.. Nawa oo na her body."

@stanley_ontop:

"Sharap. Did she complain to you nwanyi asili. Face front."

Destiny Etiko slays gorgeous corset dress

Legit.ng previously reported that Destiny is known for her curvy body that usually gets to the news aside from her acting prowess.

She got her fans talking again after she wore a revealing dress that displayed the upper parts of her body.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng