Sophia Momodu, Excited As She Flies a Lush Private Jet, Sings Praises in Video: “Enjoy My Lady”
- Nigerian singer Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, made it to the frontline of blogs with her new appearance
- The mother of one seems to have had a busy schedule and decided to let netizens have a sneak peek
- Following the businesswoman shared a stunning video of herself in transit as she sang prizes to God
Nigerian businesswoman Sophia Momodu has left gushing over her recent outing after she shared a video of her day online.
The mother of one was seen in a private jet as she did a selfie video of herself singing to popular Christian song From a Distance by Bette Midler.
Sophia looked happy with herself and her surroundings, using her front camera to show the netizens around where she was sitting.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
Fans react to Sophia's video
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
paulinajack:
"Enjoy yourself my lady."
towela_mn:
"Looks like Pa Ned private jet."
_julesivy_:
"Not after the fake house saga pls, y’all believe everything at your own detriment."
enioladiamond_:
"Walahard...What happened to moving in silence."
xclusiverahmat:
"Oya let the comparison begins in 321."
jallohamitw:
"Can you imagine someone who can't even buy a house is busy faking life 🤣🤣 Sophia rest and find a man see her filtered face 👀 Desperate Sophia True true Sophia get bad character."
tpain00021:
"You can be praising God and still go out for Olosho job at night just saying."
successfulstory13:
"she’s chilling with tiwa savage in her jet."
priceless_lisa4lyf:
"When she was feeding those old women, U bloggers didn't carry that one oooooo. Nonsense."
adaanambra:
"Omor why is she always trending for things like this ? I even prefer her daughter trending to be very honest, she has become a very sensitive figure, and do not need to trend in this manner, the public will always interpret it against her."
Comedian Klintoncod heavily berates Tiwa Savage over dressing to event: "Extreme sign of insecurity"
How Davido responded to Sophia Momodu
Legit.ng previously reported that Davido reacted to his baby mama, Sophia Momodu's lengthy counter-affidavit, which emerged online.
The music star expressed displeasure at Sophia Momodu for mentioning his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in the affidavit.
Davido hinted he was done battling with her over Imade's custody, adding that his daughter would come to him when she becomes an adult
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.