Nigerian singer Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, made it to the frontline of blogs with her new appearance

The mother of one seems to have had a busy schedule and decided to let netizens have a sneak peek

Following the businesswoman shared a stunning video of herself in transit as she sang prizes to God

Nigerian businesswoman Sophia Momodu has left gushing over her recent outing after she shared a video of her day online.

The mother of one was seen in a private jet as she did a selfie video of herself singing to popular Christian song From a Distance by Bette Midler.

Video of Sophia Momodu in private jet gets many talking Credit: @sophiamomodu

Sophia looked happy with herself and her surroundings, using her front camera to show the netizens around where she was sitting.

Fans react to Sophia's video

paulinajack:

"Enjoy yourself my lady."

towela_mn:

"Looks like Pa Ned private jet."

_julesivy_:

"Not after the fake house saga pls, y’all believe everything at your own detriment."

enioladiamond_:

"Walahard...What happened to moving in silence."

xclusiverahmat:

"Oya let the comparison begins in 321."

jallohamitw:

"Can you imagine someone who can't even buy a house is busy faking life 🤣🤣 Sophia rest and find a man see her filtered face 👀 Desperate Sophia True true Sophia get bad character."

tpain00021:

"You can be praising God and still go out for Olosho job at night just saying."

successfulstory13:

"she’s chilling with tiwa savage in her jet."

priceless_lisa4lyf:

"When she was feeding those old women, U bloggers didn't carry that one oooooo. Nonsense."

adaanambra:

"Omor why is she always trending for things like this ? I even prefer her daughter trending to be very honest, she has become a very sensitive figure, and do not need to trend in this manner, the public will always interpret it against her."

