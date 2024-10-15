Actress Onyinye Okafor has penned an appreciation message to her colleague Destiny Etiko over her generous gesture

Onyinye Okafor, a mother of four boys, shared how Destiny Etiko supported her with money for her kids' school fees

Several celebrities and fans have applauded Destiny Etiko's generosity as many prayed for the actress

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has come through for her colleague Onyinye Okafor amid the economic situation in the country.

On Tuesday, October 15, Onyinye recalled how challenging it was to pay her four boys' school fees, only for Destiny to come through by giving her N200k.

Onyinye Okafor appreciates Destiny Etiko Credit: offciailoyinyeokafor

Source: Instagram

"So I was on a discussion with Destiny and I just mentioned how I am trying to pay up my kids fees and she said send your details....na so I see 200k for my account...Ha. For this weather? I asked ...cos its like I saw 200 million ooo," she wrote in part.

Onyinye showered prayers on Destiny for her financial support, stressing that she and her kids were grateful.

"Chai Des ..God bless you for me ....you didn't know what you did for me ooo cos e choke," she added.

See Onyinye Okafor's post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Destiny Etiko warned people planning against sending her happy independence messages

Fans hail Destiny Etiko

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

chizoba_nwokoye:

"I no dy hype nonsense @destinyetikoofficial is an Angel in human form with a very beautiful heart no fake zone no pretense she is just too real to the core. l love you forever my queen."

real_ritadestiny:

"Aww, Destiny Ezigbo mmadu...God bless her."

patrick_mary313:

"Destiny na angel normally."

ada_daddyya_:

"God bless you somuch Drama doll."

cece_abikeade:

"Normally Des is a sweet soul even though I’m yet to meet her 😍 God bless her for us."

faithononiwuofficial:

"She is not called The drama doll for childs ... She fine, come get better heart."

Upcoming actress calls out Destiny Etiko

In other news, a video of Mikki Favour, calling out Destiny Etiko and her security personnel trended.

The upcoming actress accused Destiny's bouncer of assaulting her.

Favour shared how the bouncer slapped her when she told her she wasn't feeling okay.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng