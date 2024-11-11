Pastor Jerry Eze, Obi Cubana were some of the dignitaries that graced the opening of former first lady Patience Jonathan's hotel in Abuja

A clip from the event showed the moment Pastor Jerry Eze led the guests in prayers as he commissioned the hotel

The cleric's action has stirred a comment from Ossai Ovie Success, who shared why it was wrong for pastors to commission or build hotels

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Popular businessman Obi Cubana recently shared a video from the opening ceremony of a hotel owned by former Nigerian First Lady Patience Jonathan.

Politicians and prominent figures in society were spotted in the video, with Pastor Jerry Eze also playing a crucial role at the event.

Pastor Jerry Eze commissions hotel in Abuja. Credit: jerryeze

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment the cleric led people in prayers as he commissioned the new hotel for business.

Sharing the video, Obi Cubana wrote in a caption,

"AA Hotels and Suites Mabushi, Abuja! Congratulations Mummy P"

Watch the video from the opening ceremony below:

Man berates Pastor Jerry Eze's action

Ossai Ovie Success, in reaction to the video, advised pastors to stop building or commissioning hotels.

According to him, the hotel business was not for pastors or Christians as it contradicted religious values as most people who lodged there were fornicators and adulterous.

"I think Pastors should stop building hotels or opening hotels built by people because 95% of hotel users are there for fornication and adultery and it contradict Christian values. So Pastors should rethink hotel investments, considering the high percentage of users engaging in immoral activities. When a pastor goes to commission a hotel , he prays for more customers to patronize the hotel so the hotel can grow bigger and bigger. The customers coming to the hotel , 95% of them are for fornication and adultery," he wrote.

Video of house Pastor Jerry built for widow

Meanwhile, in another report, the cleric extended his generosity to a widow in Ondo state.

A video captured Bishop and Reverend Mrs Felix Adejumo dedicating the house Pastor Jerry built for the widow.

"You people always on about the proceeds from his YouTube page, can you see this please," a netizen said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng