A Nigerian medic in the diaspora has opened up about how much he received every month when he was still in Nigeria

According to the doctor, leaving the country was the best decision he took and expressed delight he did it on time

Mixed reactions trailed the doctor's post as some people dragged him for his assertion, while others supported him

A doctor based overseas has revealed how much he was paid monthly when he practiced in Nigeria.

In a TikTok post, the doctor, @drpapaz, said he received N189k as salary.

He said his salary was N189k in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @drpapaz

Looking back on his decision to leave Nigeria, the doctor said he made the right decision.

@drpapaz added that he was glad he did it on time.

"Made the best decision, on time," he wrote.

His post triggered a section of netizens, while some people defended him.

Reactions trail doctor's post

NR💉💊 OLIVIA said:

"Congratulations darling ♥️, happy for u, no mimd all this bad belle here."

Ajike said:

"I can see how some people are going crazy in the comments section. They are all angry with someone who took the bold and best decision for himself. You all deserve the kind of leadership that leads u."

T. Mobolaji Johnson said:

"Good you're getting big pay now but so are your bills and responsibilities bro. But, thank God."

Michael Grace MG said:

"JESUS thnk God the story changed happy for u Sir the God that changed your story will visit me and family in Jesus mighty name."

Damie4enjoyment said:

"Very true, however if u were born here there's high chance u would never become a Dr. d study fee, bad influence and everything. naija prepared us 4 greater things."

Tundey Abdul said:

"Hw much did you use to study medicine in naija,can U afford to sturdy medicine in d UK."

PRINCE OLAMILEKAN said:

"Above all Nigeria makes you who you are to be useful for UK. All thank to Naija for making who I am today."

