Ile-Ife - A report by The Punch newspaper indicates that Ile Oodua elders are making a last-minute move to reconcile the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his estranged wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola.

Sources in the palace quoted in the report say some of the elders have contacted Prophetess Naomi in a bid to reconcile their differences.

Prophetess Naomi recently announced her separation from the Ooni of Ife on social media. Photo credit: Ooni media

According to the report, the elders’ team comprised of traditional rulers and prominent members of Ife community.

A source quoted in the report said:

“The babas (elders) are meeting on it. We pray that they can reconcile them. Everybody is in a sobber mood. The issues we heard could cause the divorce are reconcilable. We learnt Ooni is not aware of the divorce too.”

A close monarch to Ooni, who confirmed the move by the elders also said:

“A statement from the palace will confirm the outcome.”

Photos of new Ooni of Ife wife surfaces

Meanwhile, a veteran journalist, Adegbenro Adebanjo, has shared photos of the rumoured new wife of the Ooni of Ife on his Facebook page.

Adebanjo, a former editorial board member at The Nigerian Compass newspaper wrote with the accompanying photos:

“Some sources claim that Princess Ashley Afolashade Adegoke is the new queen after Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi's heart.

“She is called Olori Ashley and she is an entrepreneur and an accountant. The pretty queen runs a non-profit organization known as Ashley Adegoke Foundation.

“She was based in London before relocating to Ile Ife. Ashley isn’t a new entrant at the Ile Ife palace. She is not a new lover in Ooni’s life too.

“She has always been in the handsome monarch’s life even before he married Olori Wuraola (who left after the palace and divorced the king) Mind you, Ashley took a part of Oba Adeyeye’s heart before Naomi Silekunola became his queen.

“In fact, the Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi - Ojaja II, who clocked 47 years old last week, would have married Ashley before Naomi but there was an impediment — Ashely is a single mum.

“The palace is yet to confirm or deny the speculation.”

How Queen Naomi announced the end of her marriage to Ooni of Ife

Recall that Queen Naomi recently announced the end of her marriage to the monarch on social media recently.

She also made it known that the decision to move on did not stem from the fact that the king married another woman.

According to the mum of one, throughout their union, she was the only married woman to the Ooni, adding that she endured the marriage and tried several times to make it work.

Queen Naomi's sister blasts OAP Ogbolor for meddling in the divorce case

Queen Naomi’s younger sister, Simi Oluwaseyi, has berated comedian and on-air personality, Ogbolor for making a comment concerning the issue.

Oluwaseyi went on the comment section of the comedian to lambast him for specifically making comments about the Queen's previous declaration that her marriage to the monarch was ordained by God.

An angry Oluwaseyi called Ogbolor a very daft person and told him to focus his energies on his career.

Source: Legit.ng