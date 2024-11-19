Lady Marries Childhood Friend, Shares Throwback Photos of Them as Young Children
- A Nigerian lady married her childhood friend and shared throwback photos of them as young children
- The photos appeared to have been taken at her birthday party, as there was a cake in front of her
- Many who came across the post hailed the couple, while others shared similar experiences with marrying their childhood friend
A Nigerian lady shared throwback photos which featured her current husband.
The lady who married her childhood friend generated buzz on social media after sharing photos of them as children.
She also shared their wedding photos in a TikTok post by @georgiina__a.
She then celebrated her husband as her soulmate.
The post was captioned:
“My Soulmate. #theGEMlovestory.”
Reactions as lady shares throwback photos of herself and her hubby
Many who came across the post hailed the couple, while others shared similar experiences with marrying their childhood friend.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@lilyokereke said:
"My father in-law was in my aunts wedding when I was 10 years cause she married his nephew now am married to his son 12 years after."
@Chioma okpara said:
"God Abeg ooo no do me like this. I look all the people for my baby picture I first shout Godforbid ooo."
@Mawuli said:
"Just checked my baby pictures, the men cry pass me sef. Nvm."
Emmanuella Patrick said:
"He has always admired you from the beginning."
@_Redemeed said:
"Na arranged marriage?"
Man marries lady he met in club
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in a court registry, a Nigerian man got married to a lady whom he met in a club two years ago.
He shared lovely, beautiful photos from the civil wedding on his TikTok page as he spoke about their love story.
People who came across the post congratulated the couple and talked about visiting the club to find their spouse.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng