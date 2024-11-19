A Nigerian lady married her childhood friend and shared throwback photos of them as young children

The photos appeared to have been taken at her birthday party, as there was a cake in front of her

A Nigerian lady shared throwback photos which featured her current husband.

The lady who married her childhood friend generated buzz on social media after sharing photos of them as children.

Lady who married childhood friend shares throwback photos of them. Photo:@georgiina_a

Source: TikTok

She also shared their wedding photos in a TikTok post by @georgiina__a.

She then celebrated her husband as her soulmate.

The post was captioned:

“My Soulmate. #theGEMlovestory.”

Reactions as lady shares throwback photos of herself and her hubby

Many who came across the post hailed the couple, while others shared similar experiences with marrying their childhood friend.

@lilyokereke said:

"My father in-law was in my aunts wedding when I was 10 years cause she married his nephew now am married to his son 12 years after."

@Chioma okpara said:

"God Abeg ooo no do me like this. I look all the people for my baby picture I first shout Godforbid ooo."

@Mawuli said:

"Just checked my baby pictures, the men cry pass me sef. Nvm."

Emmanuella Patrick said:

"He has always admired you from the beginning."

@_Redemeed said:

"Na arranged marriage?"

