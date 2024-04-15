The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi’s ex-wife, Olori Naomi Silekunola, has clocked a new age

The young queen took to social media on April 15, 2024, to announce that she had turned 31 to the joy of fans

However, the monarch’s former wife triggered rumours about her getting remarried over the caption she added to her birthday photos

Olori Naomi Silekunola, the estranged queen of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has turned 31.

On April 15, 2024, the Ooni's ex-wife took to her official Instagram page to announce the good news of her birthday with her numerous fans. However, she also sparked rumours of her getting remarried.

Fans react to bridal photos as Ooni of Ife's estranged queen Olori Naomi reportedly remarries. Photos: @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi, @ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

To mark the special occasion, Olori Naomi shared a series of photos of herself rocking different beautiful outfits on Instagram.

In one post, she looked regal in a brown iro and buba combo paired with matching headgear and veil like a new bride. She also complemented the look with coral beads around her neck.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Olori Naomi accompanied the photos with a caption where she gushed over her new age. Not stopping there, she added a hashtag hinting that she was also doing her introduction.

In her words:

“It is chapter 31, verse 1,a new chapter has opened me up to new beginnings.My heart is full,My joy is without limit I am in awe of what God constantly does with me daily.This lady of God is grateful.Happy birthday "ADUN".#firstofallintroduction#celebration #31stbirthday #.”

See the post below:

This girl has been bought with a price - Olori Naomi

In a subsequent post, Olori Naomi shared a series of new photos where she rocked a white lace dress with a long veil while carrying a flower bouquet like a bride.

In the caption of the photos, she explained that she is a girl who has been bought with a price. She also accompanied the statement with a bible verse 1 Corinthians 7: 23.

The content reads:

“You were bought with a price; do not become slaves of men. 23 God paid a high price for you, so don't be enslaved by the world. 23 All of you, slave and free both, were once held hostage in a sinful society.”

Olori Naomi’s caption also reads:

“It is chapter 31, verse 1,a new chapter has opened me up to new beginnings.My heart is full,My joy is without limit I am in awe of what God constantly does with me daily.This lady of God is grateful.Happy birthday "ADUN".#celebration #31stbirthday # PS This girl has been bought with a price 1Corinthians 7:23.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Olori Naomi’s birthday post

The Ooni of Ife’s ex-wife’s post on her 31st birthday triggered a series of interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

awerobillions:

“It's the subtle hints for me. Congratulations Olori.”

doc_apara_np:

“Olori we’re ready!!! Giving it to us hot hot ! Who dey breath!! ❤️❤️❤️. You’re loved Orekelewa Adun, obnrin.”

Zizabet:

“I like the veil and the flowers for me. Queen, what are you trying to tell us? We are all excited and eager to hear❤❤. Happy birthday to you.”

bukolavic:

“Happy married life our queen.”

Princessgraciedavis:

“Beautiful Queen Naomi . This looks like a wedding attire.”

officialadunni_music:

“Haaa…My Queen please fry us we are your dodo ma.”

Ooni of Ife and Olori Tobi welcome twins

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife and one of his wives, Olori Tobi Phillips, recently welcomed twins.

The Ooni shared the great news of his increased household with his followers on his official Instagram page.

According to the Yoruba monarch, Queen Tobi gave birth to twins on Saturday, March 16, 2024, noting that she welcomed a prince and a princess.

Source: Legit.ng