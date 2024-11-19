VDM has joined football fans to react to the Super Eagles' unexpected defeat to Rwanda on Monday, November 18

The social media critic, in a video that has gone viral, lashed out at the current Super Eagles squad for their poor performance

VDM also called for the reshuffle of the current team, stirring reactions from other Nigerian football lovers

The Nigerian team Super Eagles' shocking defeat to Rwanda has stirred up debate on social media, with Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman or VDM, joining the conversation.

Like many Nigerian football fans, VDM also expressed disappointment over the Super Eagles' performance against Rwanda in their 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, which they lost 2-1 on Monday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

VDM calls for reshuffle of Super Eagles squad. Credit: verydarkblackman/nff

Source: Instagram

Samuel Chukwueze scored Nigeria's lone goal before Rwanda scored two goals five minutes before the end of the match.

VDM lashes out at Super Eagles

In a video that has gone viral, the critic called for a reshuffle of the current squad, stating that Nigeria will be without trophies for the next fifty years with the Super Eagles' current form.

He also stated that the Super Eagles are overhyped as he dragged them for losing to a country like Rwanda.

"We no go get trophy in the next fifty years, players wey no understand themselves, they wan dey play individually, nothing dey sabi," VDM said in the video.

He also wrote in a caption:

"Let’s call a spade a spade super eagles na tr@sh,big tr@sh,they win games by mere luck and no be say na curse but this super eagles can’t win us any trophies."

Watch VDM's video below:

Netizens react to VDM's comment

Read some of the reactions below:

aracasual1:

"To score to goals na luck for Nigeria every matches. Very evil players."

Xperience_Snr:

"Tomorrow e go wan go hangout with Osimhen or Boniface lol."

Wewe_Of_Lagos:

"They play a lot at country side, they only play to get hyped, they have been in Rwanda since 4 to 5 days ago, na gyrations they carry for head and not training…. Super eagles players just love playing rubbish at country side."

KunleGbadamosi1:

"Rubbish team, Eyimba go beat this super eagles."

OsigweEbuka2:

"It's a pity, how can Rwanda beat Nigeria 🇳🇬.... Chai... E don reach this level."

