A Nigerian fan was dealt a big blow after losing a huge sum following the Super Eagles’ loss to Rwanda

The Super Eagles suffered their only loss in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after going down 2-1 to Rwanda in Uyo

Nigeria secured their ticket to the 2025 AFCON as winners of Group D despite the surprise loss to the Amavubi

A Nigerian football fan has been left upset after losing a whopping N500,000 bet on the Super Eagles' heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Rwanda in the AFCON qualifiers in Uyo.

The game, which took place on Monday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Akwa Ibom State, demonstrated the resilience of the underdog, as the Rwandan team fought from behind to win.

The Super Eagles suffered their first loss in the 2025 AFCON qualifying series after losing 2-1 against Rwanda in Uyo. Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles/X

According to Punch, Samuel Chukwueze gave Nigerians something to cheer when he gave the Super Eagles the lead in the 59th minute, but Rwanda quickly turned the game on its head with two quickfire goals.

Aimable Mutinzi restored parity in the 72nd minute after a beautiful teamwork goal by the Amavubi before Imanishimwe Nshuti completed the comeback just three minutes later.

The loss however did not stop Nigeria from finishing top of their group and booking their ticket to Africa’s biggest football tournament to be held in Morocco next year.

Fan laments losing N500k bet

Meanwhile, a passionate Super Eagles fan, whose identity remains undisclosed, has gone viral on social media after lamenting bitterly about his misfortune following Nigeria’s surprise loss to Rwanda.

The fan had confidently placed a high-stakes bet of N500k, believing that Nigeria’s star-studded lineup would easily overpower the Rwandan side.

Instead, the Super Eagles underperformed, delivering a lackluster performance that disappointed supporters throughout the country. He also lost his N500k bet after blaming Victor Osimhen and others for his suffering in a video that has since gone viral.

Goalkeeper accuses Nigeria of sabotage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former Libya international goalkeeper has accused the Super Eagles of Nigeria of sabotage after their national team missed out on qualification for AFCON 2025.

Nigeria and Benin Republic secured the two AFCON 2025 slots in Group D of the qualifying series, with Libya and Rwanda missing out despite their 2-1 win over the Super Eagles.

Jamal Al-Wakhi has slammed the Super Eagles and accused them of intentional sabotage in ensuring the Mediterranean Knights don't make it to AFCON 2025.

