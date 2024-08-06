Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman cried out over the ongoing protest in various states in the country

The viral TikToker spoke on the videos of Nigerians burning the national flag and flying a new multi-coloured flag

Addressing the president of the country on what might be hidden in plain sight, VDM advised Nigerian youths on the way forward

Nigerian social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman, has raised the alarm over the ongoing Hunger Dey vs #Endbadgovernance protests.

Recall that thousands of Nigerians took to the streets on Thursday, August 1, to decry hunger and economic hardship. The movement has continued to this very moment.

Verydarkman cried out to Tinubu. Credit: @verydarkblackman, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Videos from recent locations in Kano, Kaduna, Jos, and Kastina made waves online after demonstrators were seen burning the Nigerian flag and lifting another multiple-coloured flag (red, blue, and white). This spurred a debate about whether it was the Russian flag or the Nigerian armed forces flag.

Verydarkman addressed the situations in those videos and advised youths/ protesters to sundown the protest to avoid unforeseen circumstances.

He alleged that something was about to hit the country, which many might not be aware of. He noted that such gatherings can incite religious crisis.

He advised the president to shut down the northern states defaulting with the multi-colour flag to keep the country in check.

Watch his video below:

Verydarkman’s video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ademuyiwaoba:

"He wants to be the face of the protest so badly."

mayorsoj:

"Thank God he can speak Hausa , he should goan tell them himself ."

yomaavdresses:

"The first time he made sense to me. There is an agenda and some people are being used to achieve it."

abuchi7704:

"So una think say Bible wey say “fear North” na cruise?"

portharcourtinpictures's profile picture

portharcourtinpictures:

"You look like you're talking sense but who are you to tell an hungryman not to come out to protest? if they beg you for money, Will You give them or feed them?? At least they will see food at the protest ground."

wendy_adamma:

"Tbh. I was too sh0ckedddd when I saw the flag. It goes a long way to show how the people from the north can get away with anything."

Source: Legit.ng