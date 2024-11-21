The Super Eagles 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series ended on a sour note after losing to Rwanda

The Nigerian team fell to a surprise 2-1 defeat to Rwanda in their final group game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo

The loss has sparked wild reactions and blame from Nigerians who were left disappointed with the team

Nigeria’s loss to Rwanda in their final group game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers left a sour taste in the mouths of many supporters.

The Super Eagles were humbled in their own backyard, losing 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium to a more determined Amavubi team desperate to secure a last-minute AFCON ticket.

Nigeria suffered a surprise 2-1 loss to Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in their final game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Super Eagles interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen, had made seven changes to the team that picked up a point against Benin, as Nigeria had already secured qualification with two games to spare.

The decision however backfired as the Super Eagles suffered their first loss in the qualification series as a Samuel Chukwueze strike was easily cancelled out by two quickfire goals by Rwanda.

The Super Eagles have since faced criticism from supporters for their lackluster display in the game, as players and the technical crew received sticks for underperforming.

Iloenyosi defends Eguavoen after Eagles' loss

Meanwhile, former Nigerian international Chikelue Iloenyosi has come to the defense of Eguavoen as he claimed the interim Super Eagles coach should not be held responsible for the defeat to Rwanda.

“Eguavoen has never been part of the problem. Even if you bring in someone like Mourinho to coach Nigeria, the team still lacks character.

“The pattern we played, the boys didn’t position themselves well, no passion and character in the national team. Losing the game is not Eguavoen's fault. Even if you bring in another coach, they will still lose that game” Iloenyosi explained.

Eguavoen sealed Nigeria’s AFCON ticket finishing top of Group D with 11 points from six games, three points ahead of Benin who finished in second.

Rohr explains why Super Eagles lost

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Benin Republic coach and former manager of the Nigerian national team Gernot Rohr has claimed to know why the Super Eagles lost to Rwanda in Uyo.

The Benin gaffer claimed the Super Eagles took their foot off the pedal due to the fact the team had already qualified for the AFCON.

