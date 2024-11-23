VDM, in a new video, has issued a warning to Nigerian celebrities promoting coins to their fans and followers

The social media critic also made an allegation about some comedians who shared about 200,000 dollars as a reward for promoting coins

VDM's video has since stirred reactions as some netizens also told him to start with Davido, who once promoted a meme coin

Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has come for Nigerian celebrities promoting coins through their social media accounts.

VDM, who specifically mentioned comedians, claimed some shared a whopping 200k dollars earlier this year following their collaboration with cryptocurrency influencers by promoting coins on their pages.

VDM Warns celebs against promoting fake coins.

Source: Instagram

The critic, known to speak against societal ills, issued a warning, urging celebrities to desist from scamming their fans.

"All these influencers and especially comedians that shared in this money,you know yourselves,anyways from today I no want hear anything coin again," VDM stated.

Watch VDM's video below:

Netizens react to VDM's warning

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as some netizens claimed Davido was among those VDM was referring to. Recall that the DMW label boss was in the news for launching a meme coin.

See some of the reactions below:

Tioluwalope0:

"Guess who is also on this table … You guessed right … osakpolo! Only him wan wound em fans with 1xbet and coin with that other Ponzi scheme Lmaooo."

bigapple_crypto:

"My own na be say that. brainjotter__ will never see light at the end of every tunnel….."

Lokomotive__:

"Davido start am oooo!!!! And this guy no really understand about crypto coin world be..."

ourt_destiny:

"30GB man do the same thing."

darius4_d:

"Funny Nigerians with their sense upside down. He said "comedian" they are all saying "Davido". Didn't Sabinus launch a coin? Brain jotter did too. Are those not people that came from grass to grace..?"

VDM blasts Super Eagles

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that VDM expressed disappointment over the Super Eagles' performance against Rwanda.

He called for a reshuffle of the current squad, stating that, with the Super Eagles' current form, Nigeria will be without trophies for the next fifty years.

VDM also stated that the Super Eagles are overhyped as he dragged them for losing to a country like Rwanda.

