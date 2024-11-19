The Nigerian team suffered defeat in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture against Rwanda

Goals from Ange Mutsinzi and Innocent Nshuti were enough to secure a come-from-behind victory for the Amavubi over the Super Eagles

The Rwandan national team subtly trolled the Super Eagles following their AFCON qualification triumph on the night

In what will be remembered as one of the greatest upsets in modern African football history, Rwanda's national team secured a stunning victory over Nigeria on the final matchday of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series.

The Amavubi entered the clash against the Super Eagles with hopes of sealing a spot at the tournament in Morocco but faced an early setback when Samuel Chukwueze opened the scoring for Nigeria with a brilliant solo effort.

Just when it seemed the match would follow the script predicted by many, the Amavubi delivered a stunning response. They struck twice in quick succession to turn the game on its head.

Defender Ange Mutsinzi expertly converted a cross from Jojea Kwizera in the 72nd minute, while striker, Innocent Nshuti, capped the comeback with a clinical near-post finish to seal a historic victory for the East African side.

In the aftermath of their remarkable and spirited triumph, the Rwandan Football Federation took to social media to subtly troll the Nigerian team, adding a cheeky twist to an unforgettable night.

Rwandan team trolls Nigeria

In the aftermath of the fixture, the East African nation's football federation shared a cheeky post celebrating their victory while also taking a jab at the Internet connectivity issues at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

"Sorry for the Internet problem in UYO, but this is how #Tiger fixed it," the Rwandan FA wrote, referencing their stunning win.

The post quickly sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. While some fans joined in on the playful trolling, others expressed concern over Nigeria's inability to secure a commanding performance despite topping the group.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, the Super Eagles finished first in Group D standings, with the Republic of Benin in second place and Rwanda in third, based on the head-to-head rule.

Libya, despite earning four points in their final two qualifiers against Rwanda and Benin, ended at the bottom of the table.

