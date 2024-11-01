Nigerian media personality Isaac Fayose has made known his plans towards Bobrisky’s recent arrest by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

Legit.ng broke the news that the socialist unconsciously exposed the crossdresser to EFCC before his trip

Fayose, in a recent video, claimed that he would take EFCC to the International legal system as he further criticised them

Nigerian media personality Isaac Fayose shared his concerns towards Bobrisky’s recent airport arrest.

In the late hours of October 31, 2024, the socialite Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, aka Bobrsiky, boarded a plane to London after being granted bail following his arrest at the Seme border.

Isaac Fayose EFCC against Bobrisky. Credit: @bobriskynewzzz, @isaacfayoseoriginal

News of Bobrisky’s trip to London was posted online by some people on the same flight as him, including online personality Isaac Fayose.

The pictures Bob took with Isaac Fayose before boarding his flight caught the attention of netizens who claimed it was what exposed the crossdresser.

Isaac Fayose reacts to Bobrisky’s arrest

Isaac Fayose said he would write to the International Court of Justice regarding Bobrisky’s EFCC arrest.

He further noted that it was an abuse of power, considering that the national body withdrew their charges against the crossdresser.

See what Netizens are saying

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

investafricamedia69:

"There is an ongoing investigation by Senate? Why was Bobrisky trying to run away into Benin Republic? Perhaps there is more to it thar the public don't know."

nickey_pearls:

"This is unfair! I could have easily posted that picture when you arrive London!"

woodinteriorz:

"Everytime you de make noise online."

lord_thomas_sankara:

"Na your wife?"

zaheer.the.boss:

"Egbon nah you cast am ooooo! Your post did the arresting."

apeaiiterngu:

"You contributed for his arrest why did you video him and post that you were on the same flight with her. You’re chasing clouts and again what prove do you have that she served his jail term in the prison. Were you there with him? Which facility male or female??"

vheedoh:

"What about the arrest of VDM yesterday after a public apology? Can you see the member of the senate who assaulted the Uber guy? After the rubbish apology, he’s now walking freely. @isaacfayoseoriginal_ I’m confused about what you stand for! If I may ask, what do you stand for?"

segalink:

"Distinguished sir, you most probably didn’t follow up on his matter. He wouldn’t claim to have been cleared as you have alleged. The authorities haven’t done anything wrong here. The law applies to us all and no one is above it. Not even me. Unless of course, you have immunity as a serving Governor or President which doesn’t last forever."

ogsneakers24:

"Why do you have to post him the same minute you took the picture.. Alakoba."

chidinma_lyd:

"Na you be the weapon fashioned against Bob."

poshest_hope:

"Cho Cho Cho. Na you put that pikin for trouble."

Isaac Fayose ridicules Bobrisky

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac had said that Bobrisky would be spending Salah in detention as he had not met his bail conditions.

In the video, Fayose noted that it was back to sender mechanism as Bobrisky had wanted Verydarkman to spend Easter in prison.

The businessman advised that people should be careful of whom they will curse because some people's heads have bounce back mechanism.

